Swipelocal Expands Digital Payment Acceptance With Softpos, Pay By Link, BNPL Solutions

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 17, 2026 1:47 am - SwipeLocal expands its payment ecosystem with SoftPOS, Pay by Link, and Buy Now Pay Later, solving fragmented payment acceptance and helping UAE businesses sell more, everywhere their customers are.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates 17/09/2026-For UAE businesses accepting payments today, the challenge is not just getting paid, it's getting paid the way each customer prefers, without stitching together separate hardware, apps, and providers to do it.

SwipeLocal is expanding its payment ecosystem to close that gap, bringing SoftPOS, Pay by Link, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) together under a single activation journey. The expansion gives UAE businesses more ways to accept payments without adding new hardware, signing multiple contracts, or juggling multiple vendors, and reflects SwipeLocal's broader mission: making it simple for any business, regardless of size or sector, to get paid the way its customers want to pay.

How SwipeLocal Solves the Fragmented Payments Problem That Costs Businesses Sales?

Every unsupported payment method is a potential lost sale. A customer who can't tap their card walks away. A customer messaging on Instagram with no easy way to pay abandons the conversation. A customer eyeing a big-ticket item who can't split the cost often delays the purchase indefinitely, or buys elsewhere. For growing businesses, this fragmentation compounds quietly in the background: missed transactions that never show up as a clear line item, just as revenue that didn't happen. At the same time, many UAE businesses, particularly small and mid-sized ones, are priced out of solving this properly - traditional POS hardware requires upfront investment, building a custom payment link system requires developer resources, and offering instalments means negotiating separately with a BNPL provider and integrating it into checkout.

SwipeLocal's expanded offering removes that burden entirely. By packaging SoftPOS, Pay by Link, and BNPL into one ecosystem, businesses get tap-to-pay, shareable payment links, and instalment options through a single relationship: no hardware investment, no developers, no juggling multiple vendors. The result: fewer abandoned sales, faster checkout wherever the conversation happens (in-store, on Instagram, or over chat), and the flexibility to close bigger-ticket sales that would otherwise stall or go elsewhere.

How Does SwipeLocal Support In-Person Payments Without Hardware?

Accepting card payments has traditionally meant buying dedicated POS hardware - a real upfront cost that many small and growing businesses can't easily justify, especially those just getting started or operating on thin margins. Without it, a business is stuck accepting cash only, which means the moment a customer is ready to pay with a tap or a digital wallet, that friction can cost the sale entirely. For a lot of UAE businesses, this has made card acceptance feel too expensive or too complicated to bother with.

SoftPOS, at the centre of SwipeLocal's expansion, removes that barrier. It turns a compatible smartphone or tablet into a card payment terminal, letting a business accept contactless card and digital wallet payments without purchasing separate hardware. A business owner or staff member can take a payment on a device they're already carrying, no terminal to buy, no extra equipment to manage. The benefit is twofold: it removes the upfront cost of dedicated hardware, which matters most for smaller merchants just getting started, and it removes friction at the exact moment a customer is ready to pay, which is when friction is most likely to cost a sale. For SwipeLocal, this means bringing card acceptance to businesses that previously found it too expensive or too complicated to offer.

How Does SwipeLocal Support Sales Made Outside a Traditional Checkout?

With SwipeLocal's Pay by Link, a business can generate a secure payment request in moments and send it directly where the conversation is already happening. The benefit for the business is faster, more reliable collection with less manual follow-up. The benefit for the customer is a familiar, low-friction way to pay without needing to visit a separate site or app. Together, this reduces missed or delayed payments and shortens the time between "yes, I'll take it" and money actually landing in the business's account.

How Does SwipeLocal Support Higher-Value and Instalment Purchases?

For customers weighing a larger purchase, the ability to pay over time can be the difference between completing a sale and abandoning it. Where supported by the relevant provider and merchant configuration, SwipeLocal provides access to Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options, allowing customers to split payments into installments at checkout while the business is settled upfront.

This solves a problem familiar to any business selling higher-ticket items: price hesitation at the final step. A customer may want a product but pause at paying the full amount in one go. Without an instalment option, that hesitation often ends in an abandoned cart or a "let me think about it" that never converts. With BNPL built into the checkout flow, that hesitation is addressed directly, and the sale can be completed on the spot.

Solving Payments as One System, Not Three Separate Problems

Taken individually, SoftPOS, Pay by Link, and BNPL each solve a distinct problem. Taken together through SwipeLocal, they solve a broader one: the operational cost of running payments as a patchwork of disconnected tools. Instead of a business managing separate onboarding processes, separate settlement schedules, and separate support relationships for each payment method, SwipeLocal brings them into one activation journey and one point of coordination.

This matters most for the businesses with the least capacity to manage complexity, smaller merchants without a dedicated finance or operations team, and fast-growing businesses that need to add new payment options quickly without slowing down to negotiate each one separately. For these businesses, the real benefit of SwipeLocal's expanded ecosystem isn't any single feature, it's the time and complexity removed from the process of accepting payments in the first place.

One Ecosystem, Built Through Trusted Partners

SwipeLocal expanded payment capabilities are made available through a partner ecosystem of licensed payment service providers and technology partners, with SwipeLocal coordinating access on the merchant's behalf. Product availability, integration options, and specific capabilities remain subject to the relevant partner, market, and applicable regulatory requirements.

The expansion reflects how UAE businesses are actually selling today, across in-person interactions, social conversations, and considered purchases, and that SwipeLocal's role is to make sure a business can say yes to a customer's preferred payment method, whatever it is, without extra cost or complexity on the business's side.

Designed Around How Businesses Actually Get Paid

For a delivery-based or mobile business, SwipeLocal SoftPOS means turning a phone already in hand into a card terminal, instead of investing in dedicated POS hardware. For a service business managing customers over chat, SwipeLocal Pay by Link means sending a secure payment request instead of chasing a bank transfer. For a retailer selling higher-value items, SwipeLocal BNPL means offering installments at checkout to reduce hesitation and cart abandonment, without carrying the repayment risk.

As UAE commerce continues to move across in-person, social, and instalment-based payment preferences, SwipeLocal's ambition is to make accepting any payment method as simple as accepting a card at the counter, one connected setup, built around how a business actually sells, rather than a series of separate tools bolted together after the fact. With SoftPOS, Pay by Link, and BNPL now part of the same ecosystem, SwipeLocal is positioning itself as a single, dependable partner for UAE businesses navigating an increasingly diverse payments landscape.