MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 17, 2026 2:32 am - Whitelabels helps entrepreneurs launch branded iGaming businesses faster with ready-made technology, 20,000+ games, 250+ payment providers, sportsbook solutions, and flexible options for business growth.

Ready-made technology and flexible branding options, together with accessible entry options, provide businesses with a chance to explore the iGaming industry.

The iGaming industry can prove challenging to enter for entrepreneurs looking to develop their software, game integrations, payment systems, security, player management, and more.

Whitelabels offers a practical route for businesses looking to enter the iGaming space and launch their own branded iGaming operations.

As a B2B iGaming technology provider, Whitelabels provides ready-made technology that lets operators focus on their brand, marketing, customer experience. Business strategy, letting them avoid the complexity of developing their own platform from scratch.

A Ready-Made Starting Point

Creating a full iGaming platform is a time and resource-intensive endeavor that requires constant investment and technical expertise. A white-label solution can significantly accelerate the launch of a business by offering ready-made technology and integrations.

Whitelabels offers a wide range of solutions, including:

. Over 20,000 games

. Over 250 payment providers

. Over 150,000 sports events

. Sportsbook and live gaming

. Player management

. Bonus and engagement tools

. Analytics and reporting

. Multiple currencies and payment options

The specific features may vary depending on the chosen setup, target market, licensing route, and commercial agreement.

Build Your Own Brand

White-label technology lets entrepreneurs build their own iGaming brand, leveraging pre-integrated software solutions.

By using a white-label solution, operators can focus on their brand, website and domain, marketing, customer experience, player engagement, and business development.

This approach lets businesses launch their own iGaming brand without engaging in the complexities and costs of creating an entire platform from scratch.

Looking for the Best iGaming Platform Provider

When looking for the best iGaming platform provider, entrepreneurs should consider a number of key factors, going beyond the initial cost and looking at the long-term value and sustainability of their choice.

The key considerations may include the reliability and reputation of the platform, variety of games and languages, range of supported payment methods, mobile optimization, reporting and analytics, customer support, licensing options. Potential for scalability and additional services like marketing support.

Whitelabels is geared towards offering businesses a ready-made iGaming platform with flexible branding options and operator-focused features. An accessible entry option is a key enabler for many entrepreneurs looking to enter the industry.

Cost Considerations

The entry cost is a critical consideration for any business looking to enter the iGaming space. Notably, Whitelabels lists a flat fee of $39 as an entry-level, one-time payment. Other expenses can vary depending on the chosen setup, commercial agreement, licensing route, payment processor, and other considerations.

When looking for the cheapest iGaming platform provider, entrepreneurs should also consider the overall cost of running their business, including the costs of using the selected platform, payments processing, licensing, KYC and AML compliance, marketing. More.

The Scalability of White-Label iGaming Platforms

White-label iGaming platforms can provide entrepreneurs with significant flexibility and support their growth at different stages.

For first-time operators, the pre-existing technology, games, sportsbook. Other solutions can significantly speed up the launch of their platform, letting them avoid the complexities and costs of developing an in-house solution.

At the same time, more experienced operators can leverage the same white-label platform to launch additional brands, enter new markets and segments, diversify their offerings. Experiment with new concepts.

Before launching their own iGaming platform, entrepreneurs should evaluate their entry strategy, taking into account their budget and the size of the market they are targeting. Operators should also consider the level of competition they are likely to encounter and the customer segments that are most in demand in the target region or regions.

Technology Is Only One Part of the Equation

The choice of the platform is only one part of the process, as successful iGaming operations require extensive experience and dedicated operations.

Entrepreneurs should consider their long-term strategy, audience, and target market(s) and ensure that their selection of the platform aligns with their goals and capabilities. As a B2B provider, Whitelabels offers operators the tools needed to launch their branded iGaming business, including a wide range of games and sportsbook, mobile-optimized design. Flexible branding and marketing tools.

Crucially, operators should also consider the regulatory and compliance aspects of their operations, including the best jurisdiction to incorporate their business under and the licenses they may need to operate in their target regions.

Key considerations can include KYC and AML protocols, age verification, responsible gaming features, payment and withdrawal options, language support, customer support, marketing and retention tools, data privacy. Reporting requirements.

Operators should also take their due diligence with regard to their selected platform, ensuring that they understand their responsibilities with regard to the local regulations applicable to their target regions.