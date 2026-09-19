Fonimo To Attend UCX London 2026 To Connect With Business Communication Professionals

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 17, 2026 3:21 am - Fonimo will attend UCX London 2026 on October 14–15 at ExCeL London to connect with communication professionals and explore trends in VoIP, softphones, and business communication event will help discuss changing workplace communication needs.

LONDON, UK – September 17, 2026 – Fonimo will attend UCX London 2026, taking place on 14–15 October 2026 at ExCeL London. The event brings together technology professionals, service providers, and businesses exploring developments in unified communications, collaboration, customer experience, and business communication technology.

As a visitor at UCX London, the Fonimo team will have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, exchange insights on evolving business communication requirements, and learn more about emerging trends shaping the communications market.

With businesses increasingly supporting remote, hybrid, and distributed teams, flexible communication tools are becoming an important part of modern workplace infrastructure. Fonimo focuses on providing modern business calling and softphone solutions designed to help organizations stay connected across different devices and locations.

Modern Business Communication Capabilities

Fonimo provides communication capabilities designed to support flexible business calling and connected workplaces, including:

Business Calling for professional customer and team communication

Cloud-Based Softphone for flexible access to business communications

VoIP Calling for modern business connectivity

Mobile Communication for employees working across locations

Multi-Device Access for flexible communication across modern work environments

HD Voice and Video Calling for clearer business conversations

Push Notifications to help users stay reachable on mobile devices

Web, Desktop, and Mobile Support for flexible communication access

These capabilities are designed to help organizations provide employees with accessible business communication tools while supporting distributed and hybrid work environments.

Supporting Flexible Workforces

The continued growth of remote and hybrid work has increased the need for communication solutions that allow employees to stay connected regardless of their location or device.

Fonimo's softphone approach enables businesses and communication providers to support modern calling requirements across desktop, web, and mobile environments. This provides flexibility for teams that need to manage business communications while working across different locations.

At UCX London, Fonimo will connect with technology professionals and industry peers to discuss evolving requirements around business calling, softphones, unified communications, and flexible workplace communication.

Connecting with the Communications Industry

UCX London provides an opportunity for communication professionals to exchange perspectives on developments across unified communications, collaboration, customer experience, and workplace technology.

Fonimo will attend the event to connect with industry professionals, explore emerging communication trends, and gain insights into the evolving requirements of businesses and communication providers.

Exploring Modern Business Calling

As organizations continue to adapt their communication infrastructure to support flexible work environments, softphone and VoIP technologies can provide an accessible approach to business calling across devices.

Fonimo continues to focus on modern business communication experiences that help organizations and communication providers support flexible calling requirements across web, desktop, and mobile environments.

Event Details

Event: UCX London 2026

Date: 14–15 October 2026

Venue: ExCeL London

Location: London, UK

Participation: Fonimo will attend as a visitor

About Fonimo

Fonimo is a modern softphone and business communication platform designed to support business calling across web, desktop, and mobile environments. The platform provides capabilities including VoIP calling, HD voice and video, push notifications, and flexible multi-device communication.

For more information about Fonimo, visit: