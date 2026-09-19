MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 17, 2026 4:10 am - The Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition?Thai?will open in September 16th, 2026

On September 16th, 2026, the "2026 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition (Thai)" hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce will kick off at the prestigious IMPACT Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Important guests such as the Ministry of Industry of Thailand, the Thailand Digital Economy Promotion Agency, the Business and Economic Department of the Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau will be invited to attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition and visit the "Made in Zhejiang" products brought to Thailand by Zhejiang enterprises.

Zhejiang has successfully held the Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition(Thai) in Bangkok for four consecutive years. The exhibition highlights the competitive advantages of smart living, building materials, lighting and other related industries, and perfectly aligned to the theme of "Zhejiang Made All Need". It offers Thailand an excellent opportunity to connect with top-quality manufacturing enterprises championed from Zhejiang province. In particular, Zhejiang manufacturing brands represented by Hikvision, Tuya, Seng Smart Kitchen, and Wonderful-Wall New Materials, showcased cutting-edge innovative products in various application of smart buildings, highlighting the achievement of Zhejiang's traditional industries in the field of technology breakthrough.

Thailand has very close trade relations with China, and China has been Thailand's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years. Bilateral trade reached a historic high in 2025 and continue to maintain strong growth momentum in 2026. Since November 2022, China and Thailand have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to foster bilateral economic and trade cooperation. This year marks the auspicious 10th year anniversary of the "the Belt and Road" initiative, riding on the shared vision of deepening Sino-Thai cooperation in this new era. This milestone has accelerated economic exchange and trade development between Zhejiang and Thailand and unlocked new opportunities between both regions. As a major economic powerhouse and a key foreign trade hub in China, Zhejiang is well-positioned to drive and benefit from this enhanced collaboration. At this exhibition, Zhejiang brought smart building products, building materials products, LED lighting, and more.

This exhibition will last until September 18th and last for 3 days. It is expected that nearly a thousand companies will achieve interactive communication between buyers and sellers through various forums, conferences, VIP visiting groups, business matching meetings, and etc. Zhejiang enterprises will also deeply participate in various activities at the exhibition site. Zhejiang exhibitors have expressed their high expectations for the effectiveness of this exhibition. Welcome guests from Thailand and other countries to visit the“Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition (Thai)” and exchange ideas for cooperation in future.