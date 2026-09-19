MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 17, 2026 4:50 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on ISACA AAIR: Exam Tips & Certification Guide

InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on ISACA AAIR: Exam Tips & Certification Guide

Speaker

KK SINGH

22+ Years of Experience

AAIA | AAISM | CISSP | CCSP | CISM | CRISC | CISA | CCSK | CCAK | CDPSE | CEH | C|CISO | RHCSA | GRCA | GRCP | CPP | PSP | PCI | AZ-900 | GDPR

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on ISACA AAIR: Exam Tips & Certification Guide. This masterclass will focus on the Advanced in AI Risk certification and the career value it carries. The session will break down the syllabus, the question formats candidates will encounter, and the passing criteria applied. It will identify the preparation resources worth using and outline how to construct a study timeline that works. The masterclass will also cover time management during the examination itself, along with the mistakes candidates most commonly make and how to avoid them. It concludes with a live Q&A.

When

09 Oct (Fri)

08:00 – 09:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

AAIR is not an entry point. ISACA gates it behind proven IT risk or advisory experience and one of twenty-five qualifying certifications, including CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, CDPSE, and CISSP. That design tells you what the credential is for: it extends established risk expertise into AI rather than teaching risk from the beginning. For professionals who already hold one of those certifications and now find AI risk landing on their desk, the question is not whether they can sit the exam but whether this is the right next credential and what preparation actually demands. The certification launched in April 2026, so most candidates are still forming that judgement without the benefit of colleagues who have been through it. This session is for GRC leads, risk managers, internal auditors, and security professionals weighing exactly that decision.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field.

Agenda

. Understanding the AAIR certification and its career benefits.

. Breaking down the syllabus, question formats, and passing criteria.

. Essential preparation resources and building an effective study timeline.

. Proven tips for time management and avoiding common mistakes.

. Live Q&A

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to... or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UAE: +971 569-908-131