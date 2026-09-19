Book Writers Hub Marks 3,000 Manuscripts Delivered, Adds Two Specialty Writing Teams

MENAFN - GetNews) The New York agency has now taken 3,000 client manuscripts from outline to publication, and is launching dedicated memoir and business-book writing teams this fall.

NEW YORK - September 18, 2026 - Book Writers Hub, a ghostwriting-led book writing and publishing agency, announced today that it has completed 3,000 client manuscripts since its founding, a milestone reached as the company adds dedicated memoir and business-book teams to its roster of writers.

Most people who consider hiring a ghostwriter run into the same wall: they have a book idea, a business story, or a life experience worth telling, but no time to write 60,000 words, no formal training, and no reliable way to vet a writer before paying them. Book Writers Hub was built around that gap.

To hire a ghostwriter through a publishing agency means a vetted writer drafts the manuscript in the author's voice and outline while the agency separately manages editing, design, ISBN registration, and distribution under a single contract, rather than the author coordinating freelancers individually.

Book Writers Hub's process starts with a strategic table of contents and chapter outline built jointly with the author. Chapters are then delivered and reviewed one at a time, with author feedback folded into the next batch, rather than handed over as a single finished draft months later. Standard ghostwriting projects run 3 to 6 months, with expedited timelines available for authors working against a deadline.

Affordable Ghostwriting Services Built Around Author Ownership

Rights ownership is one of the first questions the company's team hears from first-time authors. Under Book Writers Hub's contracts, authors retain 100% of copyright and royalties throughout the project; full rights transfer to the author at final payment, and the arrangement is backed by a nondisclosure agreement. Revisions are unlimited during the drafting stage, and clients can track chapter status and deadlines through a 24/7 project portal.

The 3,000-manuscript milestone spans fiction, memoir, business, and children's books, along with audiobook production and illustration work the agency has added over the past several years. Once a manuscript is finished, Book Writers Hub's publishing team handles cover design, interior formatting, and distribution to Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more than 30 additional global retail and library platforms, along with Amazon KDP optimization for authors self-publishing on that platform.

The new memoir and business-book teams pair authors with genre-matched, vetted writers who specialize in those categories, a structure the company already uses across its fiction and non-fiction divisions. Anyone looking for professional book writers for hire in a specific genre will now have a narrower match at intake rather than a generalist assigned by default.

"Hitting 3,000 manuscripts isn't really the story; it's that most of those authors had never written anything longer than an email before we started," said the Director of Author Services at Book Writers Hub. "The new memoir and business teams exist because we kept seeing the same request: people wanted an expert book publishing agenc that already understood their category, not a writer we'd have to train on the fly."

One first-time author who worked with the team described handing over a decade of notes and voice memos and getting back chapters that, in her words, still sounded like her own stories rather than a stranger's rewrite of them, the kind of feedback the company says it hears most often from clients who came in unsure whether custom book writing services could actually capture a personal voice.

Book Writers Hub positions the milestone as evidence that affordable ghostwriting services and full publishing support can run through the same provider without one side of the process slowing down the other.

Who owns the book once it's finished?

The author does. Book Writers Hub's contracts assign 100% of copyright and royalties to the author, with full rights transferring at final payment and the process protected by an NDA throughout.

About Book Writers Hub

Book Writers Hub is a full-service ghostwriting and book publishing agency based in New York City. The company provides manuscript development, chapter-by-chapter ghostwriting, editing, cover design, interior formatting, ISBN registration, and distribution to Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more than 30 global platforms, along with children's book publishing, audiobook production, illustration, and Amazon KDP optimization. Authors who get their book written and published through Book Writers Hub retain full copyright and royalties. More information is available at bookwritershub.