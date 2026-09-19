2/3Rds Of Canadians Living With Dementia Are Undiagnosed. New Campaign From Cleansheet And The National Institute On Ageing Aims To Help.

MENAFN - GetNews)A new campaign from Cleansheet is helping the National Institute on Ageing (NIA) address one of the most significant challenges surrounding dementia in Canada: recognizing concerning changes and starting a conversation that can lead to getting answers and accessing care.

Approximately 772,000 Canadians are estimated to be living with dementia, but the true number may be considerably higher. Research highlighted by the NIA suggests nearly two-thirds of people living with dementia may remain undiagnosed.

When Canadians notice changes in their memory, in others, or in themselves, they need to set up a conversation with a health care provider so they can get help faster. But to do that, they first must have an honest conversation with someone they care about.

"This is the tension the campaign seeks to exploit,” says Cleansheet's Chief Storytelling Officer Neil McOstrich.“It's all about helping people manage that first challenging discussion, because without that, there is no subsequent healthcare help.” Initial signs could be dementia or other physiological causes, but either way, there are now things that can be done to prevent or delay the progress of cognitive decline. That first conversation is key to getting access to those resources.

The fully integrated campaign features a mini-documentary film, social videos, digital, DOOH, radio and tv. The videos explore the confusion and uncertainty of real caregivers navigating the changes in people they care about and try to understand what may be part of normal ageing and what may warrant further attention.“Because of new research and resources, there is more hope now,” says Cleansheet's Chief Strategic Officer Catherine Frank.“The sooner you have the conversation, the more options there are.”

An intriguing aspect of the campaign are the social animations, where the agency was inspired by what psychologists call the Intention-Impact Gap**, where unintended consequences can arise from well-meaning words or actions. To illustrate the point, the agency took stock of words and expressions typical of unsuccessful conversations - only to have them coloured red, crossed out and auto-corrected with new words in green that make the same point, but in a way more likely to get someone to that second important conversation with their doctor.

In every instance, the work leads to SmallStepsBigDifference, an online resource where people can access tools and information about managing these difficult moments, including a helpful conversation starter to download and share. This campaign marks Year 2 of these efforts.

“The onset of dementia can be difficult to recognize and even harder to talk about,” says Dr. Samir Sinha, Director of Health Policy Research at the National Institute on Ageing.“But concerning changes in memory or thinking should not simply be dismissed as a normal part of ageing. Starting a conversation can be an important first step toward getting answers and accessing the right care and support.”

The campaign launches on September 14th ahead of World Alzheimer's Day on September 21st.

Cleansheet created the campaign in collaboration with the NIA, agency partners Dave (media), Intent(digital) and Bestlight Media (production).

*Alzheimer Society of Canada

** Intent vs. Impact: How to Bridge the Intent-Impact Gap - 2026 - MasterClass

About Cleansheet Communications:

Cleansheet is a creative communications company that believes in the power of inclusive ideas that bring people together. We have told such stories on behalf of everyone from upstart clients with big ambitions to established, nation-building companies. Founded in 2005, the agency has grown behind its optimistic beliefs and passion to create work of enduring value. The company is called Cleansheet, because people with open minds in the presence of a clean sheet can make all the difference. You can learn more about Cleansheetat .

About Neil McOstrich

As Co-Founder and Chief Storytelling Officer at Cleansheetcommunications, Neil leads the creation of brand ideas people simply want to be part of, like famous platforms such as Canadian Tire's We All Play for Canada and the viral film within it called“Wheels” that has been viewed over 250 million times. This in turn explains why many of his clients, as true collaborators, have been acknowledged with Marketer of the Year honours.

About Catherine Frank

As Co-founder, Chief Strategic Officer at Cleansheet communications, Catherine believes in doing good work with good people. This has seen her lead teams to Agency of the Year honours six times. Catherine loves challenging situations, likely why her clients have been named Marketing's Top 10 Marketers That Mattered four times. Under her stewardship, cleansheet has received broad recognition ranging from Profit's Hot 50 New Growth Companies, Strategy's Top 10 Design Agencies, and multiple national/international awards.