Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee Warns Osceola County Residents Of The Top Reasons Document Translations Get Rejected
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|No signed certification statement - a translation without a signed attestation of accuracy is not considered certified, regardless of its quality.
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|Translation by a friend or family member - most agencies require an independent, qualified translator with no personal relationship to the applicant.
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|Incomplete translation - omitting stamps, seals, marginal notes, or illegible sections is treated as an incomplete document.
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|Formatting that doesn't mirror the original - many institutions expect the translation to match the layout of the source document, line for line.
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|Machine translation without human review - automated tools often miss legal or institutional terminology that changes a document's meaning.
|“The frustrating part is that almost none of these rejections are about whether the applicant's story or their documents are valid,” said Bert Rodriguez of Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee.“It's almost always a technical detail in how the translation was prepared. That's exactly the kind of mistake a certified provider is trained to catch before it ever reaches the agency's desk.” - Bert Rodriguez, Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee
What to Look for in a Certified Translator
Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee recommends residents confirm the following before submitting any translated document:
✓ A signed statement of certification is included with every translation, not just offered on request.
✓ The translator has no personal or family relationship to the document owner.
✓ Every element of the source document - stamps, seals, and handwritten notes - is accounted for.
✓ The translation format mirrors the layout of the original document.
✓ A human translator, not just software, reviews the final version for accuracy and terminology.
Where These Documents Go
The company routinely prepares certified translations covering personal records such as birth, marriage, divorce, and death certificates; legal documents including powers of attorney and court judgments; academic diplomas and transcripts; and commercial paperwork such as contracts and financial statements - each with its own certification and formatting expectations depending on the receiving institution.
A Resource for Osceola County
As demand grows across Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Celebration, Poinciana, Hunters Creek, and the wider Osceola County area, Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee continues to work directly with clients in Spanish or English, walking them through each agency's specific requirements before a translation is ever submitted - an approach the company says prevents the vast majority of the rejections it now sees reported elsewhere.
About Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee
Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee is a Kissimmee, Florida-based certified translation and document service supporting individuals, families, and businesses throughout Osceola County. The company provides certified translations for USCIS immigration filings, academic institutions, legal proceedings, commercial transactions, and documents recognized for use abroad, combining accredited translation work with direct, personal client support.
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