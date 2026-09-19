Thomas Shun Tang Explores Power And Individual Agency In“Invisible Systems II”

MENAFN - GetNews)"Photo Courtesy: Thomas Shun Tang"Thomas Shun Tang's solo exhibition“Invisible Systems II” explores power, labor, competition and individual agency through paintings and drawings at San Francisco State University.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2026 - Bay Area artist Thomas Shun Tang presents Invisible Systems II, a solo exhibition of paintings and drawings at the Martin Wong Gallery at San Francisco State University (SFSU). The exhibition, on view from Sept. 14 through Sept. 18, explores how systems of power, labor, competition and social expectations shape individual lives and influence personal agency.

Building on the central concerns of Tang's earlier exhibition Invisible Systems, the new body of work examines structures that often go unnoticed yet continually influence everyday life. These systems operate through institutions and organizations, as well as through the ways people work, define success, assess their own worth and interact with others.

Through symbolic figures, objects and scenes incorporating elements of absurdity, Tang gives visual form to these abstract structures while examining the relationship between individuals and the systems they inhabit.

Among the works featured in the exhibition is Who Is in Control?, in which figures appear with tools replacing their heads and barcodes on their necks. The imagery considers how identity and human function can become associated with utility, while also questioning conventional ideas of authority. Those who appear to exercise control may themselves remain subject to institutions, assigned roles and competing interests within a larger system.

Other works extend the exhibition's themes through different aspects of contemporary life. Zero Sum Game examines competition and the perception that one person's success may depend on another's loss, while Endless Labor addresses repetition and the continuous demands of work. Matthew 19:24 explores the relationship between wealth, faith and personal values.

Together, the works examine how personal aspirations intersect with external rules and established definitions of success. Rather than offering a fixed conclusion, Invisible Systems II invites viewers to consider how individuals recognize the forces that shape their lives and navigate the space between external control and personal choice.

The exhibition continues Tang's broader exploration of individual agency and the human condition within social structures. Across painting, photography and printmaking, his work examines recurring questions surrounding identity, freedom, control and the individual's place within larger systems.

Born in Guangzhou, China, Tang lives and works in the San Francisco Bay Area. He previously studied at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts and is currently studying Studio Art at San Francisco State University.

Earlier in 2026, Tang presented Beyond Reality, a solo photography exhibition at the Silicon Valley Asian Art Center. While Beyond Reality focused on his photographic practice, Invisible Systems II brings his paintings and drawings to the forefront, further developing his ongoing examination of the relationship between individuals and the structures around them.

About Thomas Shun Tang

Thomas Shun Tang, also known as Shun Tang, is a multidisciplinary artist based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Working across painting, photography and printmaking, his practice explores individual agency, identity and the human condition within social structures. Born in Guangzhou, China, Tang previously studied at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts and is currently studying Studio Art at San Francisco State University.

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