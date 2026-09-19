Foxtechsolar To Attend Middle East Energy Dubai 2026 To Drive Solar Energy Partnerships Across The Gulf And Africa

MENAFN - GetNews)FoxTechSolar has announced its participation in Middle East Energy Dubai 2026, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the UAE from September 1 to 3, 2026.

The core objectives for this exhibition are to understand the solar energy market demand across the Gulf and Africa, connect with project developers and EPC general contractors, showcase the company's comprehensive photovoltaic product line, and establish long-term cooperative relationships with regional wholesalers, system integrators, and distributors.

Deepening the Gulf Solar Energy Market

FoxTechSolar has chosen Dubai as the premier platform to enter the Gulf market due to several strategic market opportunities:



Policy-Driven Initiatives: Programs such as Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030', the UAE's 'Net Zero 2050', and Qatar's National Vision are accelerating the deployment of large-scale ground-mounted solar power plants and distributed photovoltaic projects across Gulf countries.

Central Trade Hub: As a central hub for Middle East energy trade, Dubai brings together a massive concentration of grid operators, national energy companies, new energy project developers, and EPC general contractors.

Gateway to Africa: The African market, including Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, is emerging as one of the fastest-growing solar energy markets globally, making the Dubai exhibition an important gateway to the continent. High Economic Viability: The Gulf region boasts excellent solar resources, with annual direct normal irradiance reaching 2,000–2,800 kWh/m2, making solar power generation highly economical.

FoxTechSolar provides a comprehensive supply of components and energy storage systems to the Middle East and Africa markets. The company has already established business cooperation with several regional EPC companies and system integrators. Due to customer confidentiality agreements, no specific project cases will be disclosed in this news release.

Solar Energy Products and Custom Capabilities

Designed specifically for the Middle East and Africa markets, FoxTechSolar will showcase the following key products:



IP21 Off-Grid Inverters: 1.5-12 kW

IP65 Hybrid Grid Inverters: 3-16 kW

Lithium Batteries: 2.5 kWh-32 kWh

Lead-Acid Gel Batteries Electric Vehicle Batteries

All relevant IEC and TÜV certifications are complete. Certification numbers can be provided upon request, eliminating the need to review lengthy certification content. While there is currently no third-party dust and sand resistance test report, the products undergo rigorous internal aging verification based on Middle East desert operating conditions. Factory, production line, and product photos have been provided and are available.

Seeking Project Developers, EPC Companies, and Regional Partners

At the exhibition, FoxTechSolar hopes to engage directly with project developers, EPC companies, and regional channel partners. The key negotiation focus for this event includes project supply, regional agency agreements, OEM customization, and sample trial orders. While there are currently no publicly disclosable potential customer projects, the company remains highly active in seeking new partnerships.

Interested parties are encouraged to reach out for business discussions via email at... or on WhatsApp at +86 137 2376 4549.

Building a Clean Energy Future

Participating in Middle East Energy Dubai 2026 is an important step for FoxTechSolar to continuously deepen its market presence in the Middle East and Africa. Drawing on the company's product capabilities, strict quality control, on-time delivery, and global export experience in the photovoltaic sector, FoxTechSolar expresses a strong willingness to provide long-term and stable services to customers across the Gulf and Africa. This initiative further aligns the company's business with the broader industry narrative by tying into the global carbon neutrality trend and the urgent energy transition needs of both regions.

For more details visit

Email... or call +86 137 2376 4549

Address: 21st Floor, Evoc Intelligent Industrial Park, No. 11 Hi-tech Road, Guangming District, Shenzhen, China.

About Foxtech Solar

Shenzhen Foxtech Energy Co., Ltd is a professional green and solar energy products supplier and manufacturer in China. Founded as a high-tech enterprise in 2017, the company specializes in the research and development, production, and sales of high-power solar panels, intelligent solar LED lights, solar energy systems, solar EPC, and related new solar applications.