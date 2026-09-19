TALLSEN Unveils The SL4940: A Next-Generation Synchronized Undermount Drawer Slide For Handleless Minimalist Furniture

MENAFN - GetNews) The new full-extension push-open and soft-closing drawer slide features a synchronized balance bar, 4D precision adjustment, and dynamic mode switching to elevate custom cabinetry design.

China - September 18, 2026 - TALLSEN, an international hardware brand originating from Germany and renowned for its heritage of German precision manufacturing and craftsmanship, has officially announced the launch of the TALLSEN SL4940 Full Extension Synchronized Push-Open & Soft-Closing Undermount Drawer Slides. Now available on the official TALLSEN website, this advanced hardware solution is engineered specifically to meet the rigorous demands of modern, high-end handleless furniture. The SL4940 provides an optimal functional foundation for contemporary minimalist kitchens, custom wardrobes, and sophisticated bookcases.

As modern interior design increasingly favors clean lines and clutter-free aesthetics, the demand for handleless cabinetry has surged. The TALLSEN SL4940 perfectly addresses this market shift by allowing drawers to open effortlessly with a light touch. Beyond its minimalist appeal, the system integrates a highly effective synchronized balance bar designed specifically for ultra-wide drawers. This vital feature eliminates side-to-side movement, sway, and misalignment, ensuring consistently smooth and straight-line operation regardless of where the drawer front is pressed.

The SL4940 stands out not only for its aesthetic support but also for its exceptional mechanical versatility. Users benefit from a unique dual-function system: a quick-switch capability allows the rebound unit to be easily detached, instantly converting the mechanism into a standard soft-closing mode. When functioning in its primary mode, a 30% extended buffer stroke provides a longer cushioning distance, resulting in a significantly smoother, quieter, and gentler closing experience. Furthermore, the rebound trigger gap can be fine-tuned from 3.5 mm up to 4–5 mm, accommodating various cabinet designs and user preferences.

Built for durability and precision, the SL4940 is manufactured from high-quality galvanized sheet material with a robust slide thickness of 1.8 × 1.6 × 1.0 mm. It confidently supports a maximum loading capacity of 35 kg and is rigorously tested to withstand an impressive service life of 50,000 opening and closing cycles. The slides are compatible with drawer lengths ranging from 300 to 600 mm and are suitable for side panel thicknesses of both 16 mm and 19 mm.

To guarantee flawless installation and seamless gap alignment, TALLSEN has equipped the SL4940 with comprehensive 4D precision adjustment capabilities. Installers can easily fine-tune the drawer placement with up/down adjustments of ±3 mm, front/back adjustments of ±2 mm, left/right adjustments of ±2 mm, and a tail hook left/right adjustment of ±2 mm. This flexibility ensures that manufacturers and custom installers can achieve consistent, visually perfect alignments on every project.

TALLSEN operates as a premier integrated home hardware enterprise, encompassing research and development, production, and global sales. Operating out of a state-of-the-art 30,000-square-meter industrial complex, which includes a 1,000-square-meter testing center, a 1,000-square-meter experiential showroom, and a 3,000-square-meter logistics hub, the company serves buyers across 120 countries and regions. Supported by a professional marketing team of over 100 members, TALLSEN is dedicated to delivering one-stop premium hardware solutions to the global furniture, kitchen, and wardrobe storage industries.

Guided by the brand spirit of "Innovation. Challenge. Persistence," TALLSEN continues to expand its international footprint, steadfast in its commitment to engineering high-quality, reliable hardware solutions that define modern living spaces.

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About Tallsen Hardware

Tallsen Hardware specialises in the research, design, manufacture, and global distribution of premium furniture hardware. Bringing together German brand standards and Chinese manufacturing proficiency, the company supplies a comprehensive catalogue of accessories for kitchens, wardrobes, and whole-home cabinetry. From metal drawer systems and concealed hinges to custom storage hardware, Tallsen provides practical, durable solutions for both residential and commercial projects.