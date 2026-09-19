Aura By Yves Bissouma Sells Out 100,000-Piece First Drop Across 46 Countries Global Restock Set For September 20

MENAFN - GetNews) Bissouma will take AURA home to West Africa with special appearances in Mali and Côte d'Ivoire, combining the fragrance's next release with an initiative supporting widows, orphans and children in need.

LONDON, United Kingdom - September 18, 2026 - AURA by Yves Bissouma, the new unisex fragrance created by Malian international footballer Yves Bissouma, has officially sold out its inaugural 100,000-piece release, with sales reaching customers across 46 countries.

Following the response to its debut, AURA will officially restock worldwide on September 20, 2026, beginning the next stage of the brand's international expansion.

The next chapter will also bring AURA directly home to Africa.

Bissouma will make special in-person appearances in Mali and Cote d'Ivoire, giving supporters an opportunity to purchase AURA in person, meet Bissouma and have their fragrances personally signed by him.

The African activations will also carry a charitable mission. A portion of proceeds will be dedicated to supporting widows, orphans and children in need, with a particular focus on helping children and families with necessities as the new school year begins.

“Seeing 100,000 bottles of AURA reach people in 46 countries is incredible, but for me this is only the beginning,” said Bissouma.“Africa is home, and I want the success of AURA to have a purpose. Going back, meeting people personally and being able to support families and children makes this journey even more meaningful.”

Built around confidence, individuality and presence, AURA represents an expanding chapter of Bissouma's identity beyond football, connecting sport with fragrance, fashion, lifestyle and African culture.

AURA made its official debut in London surrounding Bissouma's 30th birthday celebrations.

Following the sold-out first release, the September 20 restock will begin AURA's next phase, with additional international activations and physical retail opportunities planned.

Mali & Cote D'ivoire - Dates To Be Announced

Dates, locations and information regarding Bissouma's upcoming appearances will be announced through:

Official Website: yvesbissouma

Busintes email:...

Twitch: YvesBissouma

Instagram: @yvesbissouma

Fans will also be able to follow upcoming AURA appearances and selected moments through Yves Bissouma's Twitch livestreams.

Aura Restocks Worldwide - September 20, 2026

AURA by Yves Bissouma:yvesbissouma

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About Aura By Yves Bissouma

AURA by Yves Bissouma is a premium unisex fragrance brand built around presence, confidence, individuality and ownership. Its signature purple-and-gold identity draws inspiration from the historic relationship between purple, rarity and royalty while giving those ideas a contemporary meaning centered on self-worth and personal power. AURA represents a simple philosophy: You don't need permission to know your worth.

AURA by Yves Bissouma is officially available at: