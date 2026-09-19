Onestream Live Rebuilds Its Platform, Adding Live Commerce And Full Mobile Production

MENAFN - GetNews) The multistreaming service used by creators, businesses and faith organizations ships its largest upgrade in eight years, at no change to existing pricing

ESPOO, Finland - Sep 18, 2026 - OneStream Live has detailed a major upgrade to its cloud-based live streaming platform. The release adds live commerce tools, broadcast redundancy, expanded team controls and a mobile app capable of running a full production. The upgrade is available to existing customers on their current plan and at their current price.

The most visible change is the interface. OneStream Live has been redesigned around a new brand identity, and the dashboard now puts every way of going live in one place, with a clearer path from opening the app to being on air. Users can also pick the look that suits them, with a choice of themes.

"We have spent eight years listening to the people who use OneStream Live every day," said Hanan Naeem, CEO and co-founder of OneStream Live. "The same requests kept coming up. Businesses wanted to sell during a broadcast. Organizations with whole teams behind their streams wanted everyone to play a part without sharing one login. And everyone wanted a stream they could rely on, every time. This upgrade answers all of that at once."

Live Sales is the headline addition. Shoppable product cards appear on screen during a broadcast, each carrying a title, a description, product images, a price and a scannable QR code that links to the seller's own product page. Viewers scan with a phone and reach the checkout while the stream continues.

Reliability received equal attention. Premium accounts can now configure a backup stream key, which runs a second ingest endpoint alongside the primary one and takes over automatically if the primary feed drops. Encoder support expanded at the same time, and WHIP and SRT now run alongside RTMP and RTMPS for broadcasters on unreliable connections.

"A live broadcast has one job, which is to not fail," said Shahzad Hussain, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "That is what we built toward. A backup stream ready to take over if the main one drops, more protocol options for difficult connections, and a platform that holds up when thousands of viewers are watching."

Studio, the browser based production suite, now offers complete scene setup, so a broadcast can be arranged before it starts rather than assembled while viewers watch. Assets are organized into folders, and a lobby holds guests until the host brings them on screen. A permanent studio link, branded Instant Studio, replaces the previous practice of generating a new URL for every session.

Team access was rebuilt around a new Co-Host role. Co-Hosts edit scheduled events and manage on-screen elements during a session without reaching billing, team settings, stream keys or connected social accounts, which lets organizations staff a broadcast without sharing account credentials.

The mobile app was rebuilt too, and a phone now handles a full production on its own. Guests join by link, scenes are set up in advance, and the finished broadcast carries your branding out to more than 45 destinations.

Plenty of broadcasts never happen at a desk. A launch event, a training day, a service, a match. For all of them, the mobile app is now the entire production setup.

The upgrade is now live for every OneStream Live customer, on their current plan and at their current price. There is nothing to purchase and no upgrade fee.

About OneStream Live

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, OneStream Live is a cloud based live streaming platform that lets users create, schedule and multistream pre-recorded and real-time video to more than 45 social media platforms and the web simultaneously. The platform serves creators, businesses, educators and faith organizations worldwide. More information is available at .

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