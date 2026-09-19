MENAFN - GetNews)"Best business brokers Philadelphia cover"Learn about the best business brokers Philadelphia has to offer in this guide.

Philadelphia, PA - September 18, 2026 - IRAEmpire has released its updated rankings of the best Philadelphia Business brokers for 2026.

Consult the Best Business Selling Brokers in Philadelphia

Earned Exits is our choice for the best overall business broker serving Philadelphia. Its national buyer network, dedicated client team, financial-preparation process, and focus on established companies make it a strong option for Philadelphia owners seeking qualified buyers throughout Pennsylvania and across the United States.

The right broker depends on the company's revenue, profitability, industry, financial readiness, and likely buyer profile.

View the Best Business Brokers to Sell Your Business List

Who Is the Best Business Broker in Philadelphia?

Earned Exits is our best overall business broker for established Philadelphia companies, particularly those generating approximately $1 million to $40 million in annual revenue. The firm reports more than 30 years of experience, over $2 billion in transactions, experience across more than 17 industries, and a network of over 20,000 qualified buyers.

Every client receives a three-person“Trifecta Team” supported by a broader group of executive brokers, marketers, and financial analysts. Earned Exits also helps owners make their financial information“Buyer Ready” before presenting the company to potential acquirers.

Check If You're Eligible for a Free Valuation

This wider reach can help a Philadelphia company attract local entrepreneurs, strategic acquirers, private-equity groups, family offices, search funds, and buyers outside the Delaware Valley.

Earned Exits' transaction, buyer-network, experience, timing, and closing-rate figures are company-reported. Prospective clients should verify how these metrics are calculated and request references involving similar businesses.

1. Earned Exits: Best Overall Business Broker for Philadelphia

Earned Exits ranks first because it combines a personalized, team-based sale process with national buyer access. That combination can be especially useful for established Philadelphia businesses capable of attracting acquirers from outside Pennsylvania.

The best buyer may be a local entrepreneur. Still, it could also be an industry competitor in another state, a private-equity-backed platform, a family office, or an executive conducting a nationwide acquisition search.

Reaching more qualified buyers may create competition and give the owner additional options when comparing purchase price, cash at closing, financing, transition obligations, employee protections, and other transaction terms.

Why Earned Exits Ranks First

Earned Exits stands out for its:



Focus on businesses with approximately $1 million to $40 million in annual revenue

More than 30 years of reported experience

More than $2 billion in reported transactions

Experience across more than 17 industries

Dedicated three-person team for every engagement

Financial normalization and buyer-readiness support

National buyer network

Confidential marketing and buyer screening

Business valuation and M&A advisory services Attention to price, buyer fit, employees, legacy, and deal structure

Earned Exits reports access to more than 20,000 qualified buyers and over 500,000 potential buyers. It also reports a 93% closing rate for engagements with“Buyer Ready” financial information.

These figures are company representations rather than guarantees. Sellers should ask how the company defines a qualified buyer, a completed transaction, Buyer Ready financials, and its reported closing rate.

Check If You're Eligible for a Free Valuation

2. Transworld Business Advisors: Center City, Main Line, and South Jersey

Transworld Business Advisors serves Philadelphia through its Center City office and its Philadelphia Main Line and South Jersey team. Its services include business brokerage, valuation, franchise consulting, and mergers-and-acquisitions support.

The Center City office reports access to more than 40 years of organizational experience, while the Main Line team covers communities in Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery counties as well as South Jersey.

3. Viking Mergers & Acquisitions: Greater Philadelphia M&A Services

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions serves Philadelphia from its Chadds Ford office. The firm states that it has operated since 1996 and helped close more than 950 business sales.

Viking offers business brokerage services for transactions in the $1 million to $10 million range and M&A services for larger companies. Its market coverage includes Philadelphia, southeastern Pennsylvania, and southern New Jersey.

4. Morgan & Westfield: Advisory Support and Educational Resources

Morgan & Westfield maintains a Philadelphia office and provides business brokerage and M&A advisory services. Its process includes sale preparation, valuation guidance, marketing, negotiation, due diligence, and closing coordination.

The firm also publishes books, podcasts, courses, and educational resources covering business valuation and the sale process. These materials may help an owner understand the transaction before committing to a sale.

5. Calder Capital: Lower-Middle-Market Transactions

Calder Capital provides business brokerage and M&A advisory services through its Philadelphia office. The firm represents owners selling established companies and conducts targeted buyer outreach for lower-middle-market transactions.

Calder may be appropriate for owners who need an adviser capable of positioning the company for strategic buyers or private-equity groups. Prospective clients should ask about preferred industries, typical transaction sizes, team structure, and recent Philadelphia-area sales.

6. Synergy Business Brokers: Philadelphia and Northeast Coverage

Synergy Business Brokers states that it has served Philadelphia and the broader Northeast since 2002. The firm helps owners value, market, negotiate, and sell privately held companies.

Synergy focuses on established businesses and provides a broader regional search rather than limiting marketing to Philadelphia. It may suit owners seeking an adviser experienced in several industries and multiple Northeast markets.

7. Bristol Group: Philadelphia Business Brokerage

Bristol Group provides business brokerage and M&A advisory services in Philadelphia. Its local adviser reports experience involving healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and business-service companies.

The firm may be suitable for owners who prefer direct local representation and an adviser familiar with several major Philadelphia industries. Sellers should ask about relevant completed transactions, buyer-outreach methods, staffing, and engagement terms.

8. LINK Business: Eastern Pennsylvania Brokerage and M&A Support

LINK Business serves business owners in Pennsylvania and other markets through its brokerage and M&A network. Its advisers help owners plan exits, market companies, identify buyers, negotiate terms, and complete transactions.

LINK may be worth considering for owners seeking access to a broader brokerage organization with experience in Eastern Pennsylvania. Because results can vary by adviser, sellers should evaluate the specific professional who will manage the engagement.

What Does a Philadelphia Business Broker Do?

A Philadelphia business broker helps an owner prepare, value, confidentially market, negotiate, and close the sale of a privately held company. The broker acts as an intermediary between the seller and prospective buyers while coordinating with attorneys, accountants, lenders, landlords, and other advisers.

A business broker does not replace the seller's attorney, accountant, or tax adviser. Qualified professionals should review legal agreements, taxes, financing terms, and regulatory requirements.

Why Hire a Business Broker in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia and the surrounding Delaware Valley have a diverse business community that includes healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, construction, logistics, technology, professional services, hospitality, retail, and skilled trades.

A broker can approach likely acquirers while limiting public disclosure that the business is for sale. Confidentiality is important because premature disclosure can affect employees, customers, suppliers, lenders, landlords, and competitors.

Using a broker can also allow the owner to remain focused on operations. Maintaining revenue, margins, customer service, and employee retention during the sale is essential. A decline in performance may weaken the seller's negotiating position or cause buyers to withdraw.

How Are Philadelphia Businesses Valued?

Most privately held companies are valued using normalized earnings. Smaller, owner-operated businesses are commonly evaluated using seller's discretionary earnings, or SDE. Larger companies with established management teams may be valued using EBITDA-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

How to Choose a Business Broker in Philadelphia

When interviewing Philadelphia business brokers, determine whether they have sold companies of a similar size and within your industry. Some brokers concentrate on Main Street transactions, while others focus on lower-middle-market companies requiring financial analysis and targeted buyer outreach.

Ask how the broker will calculate value, prepare financial information, protect confidentiality, identify buyers, and generate competition. Confirm who will manage the engagement day to day and whether important work will be delegated.

Review the retainer, success fee, minimum commission, exclusivity period, engagement length, cancellation provisions, and post-termination obligations. Request references from comparable sellers and speak with those owners before making a final decision.

Choose a broker based on relevant experience, buyer access, process quality, communication, and realistic advice-not simply the highest suggested asking price.

Frequently Asked QuestionsWho is the best business broker in Philadelphia?

Earned Exits is our best overall choice for established Philadelphia businesses, especially companies generating approximately $1 million to $40 million in annual revenue. Its strengths include financial preparation, a dedicated three-person team, confidential marketing, and national buyer access.

Is Earned Exits located in Philadelphia?

Earned Exits is a national business brokerage rather than a Philadelphia-only firm. It ranks first because its broader buyer reach may expose a Philadelphia company to more strategic and financial buyers than a process focused only on the local market.

What is the difference between a business broker and an M&A adviser?

Business brokers generally represent smaller Main Street companies. M&A advisers typically handle larger or more complicated transactions requiring financial analysis, targeted outreach, and sophisticated deal structuring. The categories often overlap.

How much does a business broker charge in Philadelphia?

Fees vary according to company size and transaction complexity. A broker may charge an upfront retainer, monthly fee, success fee, minimum commission, or a combination of these. Sellers should obtain a complete written fee schedule before signing an agreement.

How long does it take to sell a Philadelphia business?

A business sale commonly takes several months, but timing varies. Financial readiness, valuation, buyer demand, financing, due diligence, landlord approval, licensing, and legal complexity can affect the schedule. Earned Exits reports identifying a buyer in less than 60 days on average after financial statements become“Buyer Ready,” but individual results will vary.

Can a Philadelphia business be sold confidentially?

A broker can reduce exposure through anonymous marketing materials, nondisclosure agreements, buyer screening, and staged disclosure. Absolute confidentiality cannot be guaranteed, but a controlled process can limit unnecessary exposure.

Should I choose a local or national business broker?

A local broker may understand Philadelphia buyers, industries, lenders, and professional networks. A national broker may reach more strategic and financial acquirers. Established companies capable of attracting out-of-state buyers can benefit from a national buyer search.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.