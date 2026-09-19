New Middle-Grade Mystery UFO February By C.A. Hartnell Takes Kids On A Thrilling 1956 Adventure Into The World Of Space Aliens, UFO Sightings, And Unsolved Secrets

MENAFN - GetNews)Every kid has wondered, at least once, whether something strange is out there. Author C.A. Hartnel turns that universal curiosity into a gripping story with UFO February: Sci-fi, Space Aliens, and Unidentified Flying Objects, a middle-grade mystery published by Hawk Prints Publishing. Set in El Monte, California, in February 1956, this fast-paced adventure follows two 11-year-old friends, Pete and Carol Ann, as they dig into a neighborhood mystery that keeps getting stranger by the day.

Something unusual is happening on La Madera Avenue. Strange sightings, unexplained events, and an unsettling feeling that someone, or something, has set its sights on Pete's sister. Pete and Carol Ann refuse to sit on the sidelines. Armed with questions, courage, and the kind of determination only kids can pull off, they set out to uncover the truth. Are they dealing with a neighborhood troublemaker? A government cover-up? Or could space aliens actually be involved?

A Story Rooted in Real Experience

Hartnell draws on her own childhood in El Monte, California, in the 1950s, when Saturday matinees showed black-and-white science fiction films like War of the Worlds, Invaders from Mars, and The Blob. Those childhood memories, popcorn in hand, eyes wide on the big screen, fuel every chapter of this book. The story gives young readers a front-row seat to what life actually felt like for American kids in the mid-1950s, from neighborhood campfires and Valentine's Day dances to real debates about what might be flying overhead.

More Than a Mystery, A Learning Adventure

UFO February does something rare: it entertains and educates without feeling like either. The book weaves in real historical events, including references to the Roswell incident and the wave of UFO sightings in the 1950s, alongside a 1950s sci-fi glossary, a list of classic monster movies, and even Bible verses that the characters wrestle with as they form their own views. Kids ages 8 and up can follow Pete and Carol Ann's investigation while also picking up genuine historical context and vocabulary from a fascinating era.

One of the book's most refreshing qualities is that Pete and Carol Ann don't always agree. Pete leans toward the scientific; he wants evidence. Carol Ann thinks bigger, wondering whether these visitors might come from dimensions the Bible describes rather than outer space alone. Hartnell leaves that question open, trusting readers to think it through themselves. That approach makes the story feel honest, not preachy, and it gives young readers something real to chew on.

Perfect for Young Readers Who Love to Ask Questions

Parents and educators looking for books that keep kids engaged while sparking critical thinking will find a reliable pick in UFO February The story moves quickly, the characters feel real, and the 1956 setting adds a layer of historical richness, making it a natural companion for classroom discussions about post-war America, the Space Race, and the culture of science fiction. A detailed neighborhood map and period illustrations give the book a visual richness that draws readers deeper into Pete and Carol Ann's world.

About the Author

C.A. Hartnel l is an author who writes from lived experience. Having grown up in El Monte, California, during the 1950s, she brings authenticity and warmth to every page of the Pete and Carol Ann Mystery series. She writes for the kid who loves a good puzzle, a little history, and a story that makes the world feel bigger than it did before.

About The Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing elevates your author journey by providing elite, end-to-end publishing expertise through our professional publishing hub in Hallandale, Florida. Our foundational book publishing service is enhanced by the creative precision of our publishing experts and includes a dedicated business book publishing service for entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to share their vision with impact.

Business Growth Strategies we complete your publishing experience with industry standard editing and formatting, a market-ready book cover design service, and seamless coordination for eBook and audiobook publishing worldwide ensuring a polished, publication-ready masterpiece. Recognized as the best book publishing service, Spark Leaf Publishing turns every manuscript into a story that shines on every shelf.

UFO February: Sci-fi, Space Aliens, and Unidentified Flying Objects