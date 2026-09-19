“Deadly Bronze: Reign Of Terror”: J. Marschall's Explosive Sequel Brings Sea Peoples, Sherden Mercenaries, And Court Intrigue To Life

MENAFN - GetNews)Author J. Marschall returns readers to the Bronze Age city of Tarakh-Akil with Deadly Bronze: Reign of Terror, the highly anticipated sequel to Deadly Bronze: The Raiders from the Sea. The new historical fiction novel picks up as Queen Jetzabel reclaims her throne, only to discover that holding power is far harder than seizing it.

Peace has returned to Tarakh-Akil, but it does not last. Jetzabel moves quickly to secure her reign, reshaping the army and the bureaucracy in her image while hunting down anyone who once conspired against her. Her Sherden mercenaries enforce her will in the streets, and her Royal Council watches every move she makes. Meanwhile, quieter enemies wait in the shadows for the queen to grow overconfident, and a grieving shipmaster sails home with vengeance on his mind.

Marschall builds the story around a question many readers will recognize from their own lives: what does a person do when justice and survival pull in opposite directions? The novel follows nobles, soldiers, priests, and merchants as they weigh loyalty against self-preservation, and it treats every choice as a real one, with real consequences.

“I wanted readers to feel the weight of power, not just watch it from a distance,” said J. Marschall.“Jetzabel is dangerous because she believes she is right. That kind of certainty is what makes a reign of terror possible, in any century.”

Deadly Bronze: Reign of Terror continues the series' commitment to historically grounded storytelling, drawing on real details of Late Bronze Age warfare, trade, and politics along the eastern Mediterranean. Readers of historical fiction, mythology, and political drama will find a world that feels lived-in rather than invented, populated by characters whose ambitions and fears still feel familiar today.

The novel is available now in paperback and digital formats wherever books are sold, including Amazon. Readers who enjoyed Deadly Bronze: The Raiders from the Sea will find this sequel raises the stakes considerably, while new readers can still follow the court of Tarakh-Akil without having read the first installment.

J. Marschall is the author of the Deadly Bronze series, blending meticulous historical research with character-driven storytelling set during the Late Bronze Age collapse. The author continues to explore how ordinary people navigate extraordinary upheaval.