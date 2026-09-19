MENAFN - GetNews) Non-binding agreement with two Macau-based tourism organisations targets AI-generated content, tourism marketing, and creator training, with a proposed pilot inviting Singapore creators to produce short-form video promoting Macau tourism.

SINGAPORE, Singapore - September 18, 2026 - Fooyo, a Singapore-headquartered company that builds AI knowledge bases, production-grade AI agents, and AI tools for destination marketing for enterprises across retail, hospitality, education, media, and healthcare, has signed a memorandum of understanding with two Macau-based tourism organisations to explore joint AI and digital-innovation projects. The company is trusted by government agencies, enterprises, and SMEs across Asia, and it typically moves AI products from prototype to private-cloud production in as little as six weeks, compared with a six-month cycle common among enterprise software vendors. The MOU is non-binding and confirms only the parties' intent to explore cooperation between Singapore and Macau in AI, digital innovation, tourism marketing, and AI-generated content.

The agreement outlines six areas the parties intend to develop jointly, covering AI-generated video and content creation, AI-driven tourism marketing campaigns, AI creator training and workshops, a Singapore-Macau creator and business exchange programme, AI solutions built for hotels and attractions, and other AI or digital-innovation projects the parties may separately agree to pursue. As an initial concept under discussion, the parties intend to explore a programme called "AI Discovers Macau," which would invite Singapore-based creators to use AI tools to produce short-form video content promoting Macau tourism. Neither the pilot nor any of the six collaboration areas is currently underway. The MOU states that scope, responsibilities, costs, and deliverables for this or any future project will be defined in a separate written agreement, and that the memorandum itself does not obligate either party to execute any specific initiative.

"Tourism boards across Asia are asking how AI-generated video can promote a destination without the six-month production timelines that traditional campaigns require, and this MOU gives us a formal channel to test that with Macau," said Shao Li, CEO of Fooyo.

Southeast Asian tourism marketers have increasingly turned to short-form video to reach younger travelers, and AI-assisted production tools have shortened the gap between a campaign brief and a published clip. Fooyo already offers a marketing automation product that converts a creative brief into a branded short-form video by handling script, production, and publishing, one of the AI tools for destination marketing the company would draw on if the proposed creator programme with Macau moves forward. The MOU also names AI creator training and a business exchange programme as collaboration areas, signaling that any resulting work would extend beyond content production into shared skills development between the two markets.

"A memorandum like this doesn't commit either side to a budget or a deadline, but it does let both teams scope a pilot before either party signs anything binding," said Shao Li, CEO of Fooyo. "If AI Discovers Macau moves forward, the follow-on agreement will set out exactly what each side delivers and pays for."

Both parties have agreed to use reasonable efforts under the MOU to identify suitable projects, introduce each other to relevant partners and resources, and provide reasonable support for any project that is formally confirmed. The memorandum also allows the parties to explore converting a successful pilot into a longer-term arrangement, though any such step would again require a separate signed agreement. No financial terms, project timeline, or signing date were disclosed. Organisations interested in Fooyo's tourism marketing tools can review the company's platform, which offers live crowd data, AI-powered guides, bookings, and destination engagement tools independent of the Macau MOU.

About Fooyo

Fooyo is a Singapore-headquartered company that builds data platforms and production-grade AI agents, deploying them into clients' private cloud environments rather than shared public models. Its product line includes an AI Knowledge Base for grounded, source-cited question answering, AI tools for destination marketing built around short-form video content, and AI-powered storefronts for retail. The company operates from Singapore with a development office in Chengdu and a business partnerships office in Tokyo, and it is trusted by government agencies, enterprises, and SMEs across Asia.