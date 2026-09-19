Headshop Rolls Out AI Tools Across Marketing, Development And Support As Order Volume Passes 2,000 A Month

MENAFN - GetNews) "The San Diego company, founded in 2007, now ships hundreds of orders a day with an average delivery time of three to five days, and has put AI tools into the hands of all three of its main departments."Headshop, founded in 2007 in San Diego, has rolled out AI tools across marketing, development and support as it passes 2,000 orders a month.

SAN DIEGO, CA - 18 September, 2026 - Headshop, an online specialty retailer founded in 2007 by Matt Hampton, has deployed AI tools across each of its three main departments - marketing, development and customer support - as the company moves between two and three thousand orders a month.

The retailer dispatches hundreds of orders daily from its San Diego operation, with an average delivery time of three to five days nationwide. Free shipping applies to orders over $100, and every product page on the site carries verified customer reviews.

The company is run by five partners with a marketing team of four, a development team of four and a customer support team of three - a deliberately small operation for the volume it handles, which is what led to the AI rollout rather than headcount growth.

"We chose to partner with AI tools to expand and scale to meet our growing customer base needs," said Matt Hampton, founder of Headshop.

The catalogue spans more than 250 partner brands, with buying, support and fulfilment handled in-house.

About Headshop

Headshop is an online specialty retailer founded in 2007 and based in San Diego, California. The company works with more than 250 partner brands, offers free shipping on orders over $100, and runs its own fulfilment operation.