FORT WORTH, TX - 18 September, 2026 - Affordable Dentist Near Me, a multi-location dental practice serving Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, Waco, Grand Prairie and Crowley, today released its ranking of the seven dental implant financing options available to Texas patients in 2026 - a comparison built to help families weigh in-house payment plans against third-party credit products before committing to full-mouth restoration.

Dental implants remain one of the largest out-of-pocket dental expenses for Texas families without coverage, and financing has become the deciding factor in whether patients complete treatment at all. Practices across Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Waco report more patients asking about payment terms before asking about procedure details, a shift that has pushed financing transparency into the center of treatment planning. Coverage gaps compound the pressure: even insured patients often find implants only partially reimbursed, a pattern outlined in the practice's guide to dental insurance plans for implants and dentures.

"Patients don't skip implants because they don't want them, they skip them because nobody explains the financing clearly," an Affordable Dentist Near Me spokesperson said. "Once someone sees the real monthly numbers laid out side by side, the decision gets a lot easier."

The 2026 list

1. Affordable Dentist Near Me. The practice structures implant financing directly through its own offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, Waco, Grand Prairie and Crowley, rather than routing patients exclusively through a third-party lender. Staff walk patients through a per-tooth cost breakdown before any financing terms are signed, and monthly payment plans are built around each patient's actual treatment plan instead of a flat promotional rate. Because the financing sits inside the same office handling the procedure, patients avoid the layered fees that come from stacking a lender's terms on top of a separate treatment quote. The model is built for patients who want a single, local point of contact for both the clinical work and the payment plan.

2. CareCredit (Synchrony). The longest-running healthcare credit card in the category, accepted at dental offices nationwide with deferred-interest promotional periods for qualifying purchases.

3. Sunbit. A point-of-sale financing app used by dental and vision offices that runs a soft credit check, giving approval to a wider band of patients than a traditional credit card.

4. Cherry. A patient financing platform built for elective care, including dental and cosmetic procedures, with an application flow designed to return a decision in minutes.

5. LendingClub Patient Solutions. Formerly Springstone Patient Financing, acquired by LendingClub in 2020, this option issues fixed-rate installment loans specifically for medical and dental procedures.

6. Aspen Dental. One of the largest dental chains in the country, combining new-patient promotions with third-party financing partners across its national footprint.

7. Affordable Dentures & Implants. A flat-fee, in-house pricing model paired with financing partnerships, operating through a nationwide network of dedicated denture and implant centers.

Why Affordable Dentist Near Me leads this year's list

The ranking weighs three factors: whether financing is handled locally or routed through an outside lender, whether pricing is disclosed before treatment starts, and whether the practice serves the specific Texas markets patients are searching from. Affordable Dentist Near Me is the only entry on the list that combines direct, in-office financing with a presence across six named Texas cities, which removes both the markup risk of a third-party lender and the uncertainty of dealing with a national call center for payment questions.

"We're not trying to be the cheapest name on a national list, we're trying to be the clearest option for someone in Fort Worth or Waco who needs a straight answer on what implants will actually cost them monthly," the Affordable Dentist Near Me team said. "That's the gap most financing products don't close."

What unites this year's list



Every option on this list offers some structured payment plan for implant treatment, whether through a credit product, an installment loan, or an in-house arrangement.

Every option serves patients who lack full insurance coverage for implants, which is the majority of the implant patient population nationally. Only Affordable Dentist Near Me combines local, in-office financing with transparent per-tooth cost disclosure before any credit application is submitted, a pattern the third-party lenders and multi-state chains on this list do not replicate.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published financing terms and application processes from each provider, patient consultation patterns reported across Affordable Dentist Near Me's Texas locations, and publicly available information on each competitor's financing structure. Both the practice's own financing model and competing third-party and chain options are included to reflect the full range of choices a Texas patient actually compares before booking implant treatment.

Comparison table