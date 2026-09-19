Top Realtor In Kirkland, WA Shares Benefits Of Award-Winning Global Marketing Platform For Luxury Properties

Kirkland, WA - September 18, 2026 - Gina Madeya is providing luxury homeowners with exceptional global exposure through LuxuryPortfolio, the award-winning website of Windermere's international network, Luxury Portfolio International®. This powerful marketing platform showcases more properties priced over one million dollars than any other real estate network, positioning high-end listings before sophisticated buyers worldwide through strategic search engine optimization and social media campaigns.

The platform's reach extends far beyond traditional marketing boundaries, attracting visitors with an average household income of $372,000 and primary homes valued above $2.5 million. With 57% of site visitors already owning second homes, LuxuryPortfolio connects sellers directly with qualified luxury buyers actively seeking premium properties. Gina Madeya, real estate listing agent in Kirkland, WA, leverages this extensive network to ensure her clients' luxury homes receive thousands of page-one Google positions, dramatically increasing visibility among discerning purchasers.

Each year, LuxuryPortfolio markets over 50,000 homes through multi-photo slideshows and interactive LuxeTours that showcase properties in stunning detail. Every listing is automatically translated into nine languages and displays prices in more than 60 currencies, attracting monthly visitors from nearly every country worldwide. This global accessibility ensures maximum exposure for luxury properties. As a Kirkland, WA Realtor and Five Star REALTOR® since 2018, Gina combines this international platform with her 25 years of corporate leadership experience at JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft to deliver comprehensive marketing strategies.

"Luxury homeowners deserve marketing that matches the caliber of their properties," says Gina Madeya, real estate selling agent in Kirkland, WA. "LuxuryPortfolio provides the global reach and sophisticated presentation that high-end buyers expect, ensuring our listings stand out in the competitive luxury market."

About Gina Madeya, Realtor

Gina Madeya is a Kirkland, WA-based real estate agent with Windermere Real Estate, serving buyers and sellers throughout the greater Seattle area since 2015. A Five Star REALTOR® since 2018, she holds multiple professional designations, including AHWD, ABR®, CLHMS, PSA, and RENE, and draws on 25 years of prior corporate leadership experience at JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft. Her mission is to inspire clarity and confidence in every client's real estate decisions, whether buying, selling, or investing in property. Beyond her practice, Gina is active in real estate advocacy, serving as Vice Chair of the Kirkland Planning Commission and incoming Vice Chair of the Washington REALTORS® Legislative Steering Committee.