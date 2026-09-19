Total Comfort Cooling & Heating Extends Round-The-Clock Emergency HVAC Response Across Port Charlotte

MENAFN - GetNews)"Total Comfort Cooling & Heating"Total Comfort Cooling & Heating has expanded 24/7 emergency HVAC coverage across Port Charlotte and nearby Southwest Florida communities. The family-owned company provides round-the-clock residential and commercial response, with stocked service vehicles and upfront diagnostics and pricing. Its services include air conditioning, ductless systems, heating, air handlers, ductwork, indoor air quality, commercial HVAC, refrigeration, and kitchen equipment.

Port Charlotte, FL - September 18, 2026 - Total Comfort Cooling & Heating has announced expanded 24/7 emergency service coverage for homeowners and businesses throughout Port Charlotte and the surrounding Southwest Florida communities. The expanded coverage responds to a steady rise in after-hours service calls during the region's long cooling season, when heating and cooling failures rarely occur during convenient business hours.

Air conditioning breakdowns in this climate carry consequences well beyond discomfort. Indoor temperatures and humidity levels climb quickly once a system stops running, creating conditions that affect older residents, young children, pets, and moisture-sensitive interiors. Commercial operators face a parallel set of concerns, including refrigerated inventory, kitchen conditions, and interrupted business hours. Their emergency line is staffed at all hours, including weekends and holidays, so that a failed system overnight receives the same attention as a scheduled service visit at midday.

Technicians arrive in stocked service vehicles carrying commonly needed capacitors, contactors, motors, refrigerant, and control components, allowing a large share of emergency calls to be resolved on the first visit rather than left waiting on parts. Diagnostic findings and pricing are reviewed with the property owner before any repair work begins, and the same team handles both residential and commercial equipment, an important advantage for restaurant and retail operators who prefer a single trusted contractor for every system on site.

Services Offered by Total Comfort Cooling & Heating

Emergency response is one part of a service range that covers residential comfort systems and commercial mechanical equipment throughout Charlotte County. Total Comfort Cooling & Heating handles installation, repair, replacement, and preventive maintenance, with attention to the corrosion, salt exposure, and heavy runtime hours that define coastal Florida HVAC work.

Air Conditioning Installation and Replacement

Central cooling remains the core of their residential work. Technicians diagnose and repair failing compressors, refrigerant leaks, electrical faults, and drainage issues, and they handle complete system replacements when repair costs no longer make sense for aging equipment. Proper load calculations guide every sizing decision, since an oversized unit short cycles and leaves humidity behind. Learn more about their air conditioning services.

Ductless and Zoned Comfort Systems

Ductless mini-split systems serve additions, garages, converted lanais, guest suites, and older homes where adding ductwork is impractical. Each indoor unit operates on its own thermostat, allowing property owners to condition occupied rooms without cooling empty ones. Installations include careful line set routing and condensate management, two details that determine whether a ductless system performs quietly for years. Know more about their ductless system options.

Heating, Air Handlers, and Duct Services

Florida winters are short but not absent, and their technicians install, repair, and maintain furnaces, heat pumps, and air handlers that see limited seasonal use and often fail on the first cold night. Duct inspection, sealing, and replacement address air leakage that quietly raises utility costs and creates uneven temperatures from room to room. Indoor air quality solutions, including filtration and humidity control, are offered alongside this work to support healthier indoor environments.

Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration Solutions

Restaurants, retail spaces, and light industrial facilities rely on our team for commercial HVAC service, walk-in and reach-in refrigeration repair, and commercial kitchen hood systems. Scheduled maintenance agreements are structured around operating hours so that service visits do not interrupt daily business, and emergency coverage extends to commercial equipment as well, helping businesses maintain comfortable, efficient, and productive workplaces.

About Total Comfort Cooling & Heating

Founded in 2001 by brothers Tom Knisley and Patrick Knisley, Total Comfort Cooling & Heating is a family-owned HVAC company serving residential and commercial customers throughout Southwest Florida. As a Trane Comfort Specialist, the company is committed to dependable heating and cooling solutions, responsive customer service, and quality workmanship. Their focus on honest recommendations, skilled technicians, and lasting customer relationships has made them a trusted HVAC contractor for homeowners and businesses across the communities they serve.