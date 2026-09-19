Leading DWI Lawyer In Tyler, TX, Advises Clients On Steps To Take Immediately After An Arrest

Tyler, TX - September 18, 2026 - A DWI or DUI arrest can happen in an instant, and the decisions a person makes in the hours and days that follow can shape the outcome of their case. Davidson Law Office is offering guidance to Northeast Texas residents on the immediate steps to take after an arrest, drawing on more than two decades of courtroom experience in state and federal court.

According to Attorney T.W. Davidson, the first step is simple: stay silent and call an attorney before answering any questions. As a DWI lawyer in Tyler, TX, Davidson has seen countless cases where early statements to police, made out of fear or confusion, later became the centerpiece of the prosecution's case.

The second step is documentation. Clients are encouraged to write down everything they remember about the stop, the field sobriety tests, and any breath or blood testing, while the details are still fresh. As a DUI lawyer in Tyler, TX, Davidson uses these details to identify weaknesses in the state's evidence, from faulty equipment calibration to improper stop procedures.

"An arrest is not a conviction," said Davidson. "I've spent my career fighting the big fights in court, and I bring that same energy to every DUI and DWI case that comes through my door."

The third step is understanding the timeline. Texas driver's license suspension deadlines move quickly after a DWI arrest, and missing them can cost a client their driving privileges before the criminal case is even resolved. As a DUI attorney in Tyler, TX, Davidson helps clients meet those deadlines while building a defense strategy.

Finally, Davidson Law Office reminds clients that a criminal defense lawyer in Tyler, TX should be contacted as soon as possible after any arrest, not after charges are formally filed. Founded in 2000, the firm represents clients throughout Smith, Cherokee, and Gregg counties and beyond.

To schedule a consultation after a DWI or DUI arrest, contact Davidson Law Office at (903) 535-9600 or visit .

About Davidson Law Office

Davidson Law Office is a Tyler, TX-based criminal defense firm founded in 2000 by Attorney T.W. Davidson, representing clients in state and federal courts across Smith, Cherokee, and Gregg counties. The firm handles a wide range of criminal matters, from DWI and drug charges to violent crimes and white-collar offenses. At its core, Davidson Law Office is driven by a mission to defend clients against unjust prosecution and to fight for outcomes that protect their futures.