Jiangsu Goodroller Machinery Co., Ltd. Unveils Advanced Precision Rolling Mills And Turnkey Solutions For Global B2B Metal Processing Buyers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Jiangsu Goodroller Machinery Co., Ltd. (GRM)"Jiangsu Goodroller Machinery Co., Ltd. (GRM) announces its high-precision cold rolling mills and wire flattening lines for global industrial buyers. Backed by 16 years of expertise and EU CE certification, GRM delivers advanced metal forming machinery achieving tight tolerances down to plus or minus 0.002mm for electronics, medical, and photovoltaic applications.

Zhangjiagang, China - September 18, 2026 - Jiangsu Goodroller Machinery Co., Ltd. (GRM), a leading domestic manufacturer of intelligent precision rolling mills and photovoltaic ribbon equipment, today announced its comprehensive portfolio of high-precision metal forming solutions tailored for international procurement managers, plant engineers, and industrial equipment buyers. With 16 years of engineering expertise originating from its predecessor established in 2008, the company delivers reliable manufacturing systems designed to meet stringent international standards across the electronics, photovoltaic, automotive, and medical industries.

Modern industrial manufacturing demands uncompromising dimensional accuracy and material consistency. Global procurement professionals sourcing high precision cold rolling mill s, flat and profile wire rolling mills, and complete rolling mill lines frequently encounter challenges related to tight tolerances, equipment longevity, and multi-material compatibility. Jiangsu Goodroller Machinery Co., Ltd. addresses these operational pain points through proprietary automation, closed-loop thickness control, and rigorous quality assurance protocols. By integrating advanced PLC control systems and adaptive algorithms, the company's machinery achieves ultra-high precision standards with strict tolerances down to plus or minus 0.002mm, ensuring stable performance for delicate applications such as medical device wires, electronic components, and specialized non-ferrous metals including copper and aluminum.

The company's manufacturing infrastructure, located in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, spans a 20-acre facility equipped with Japanese CNC machining centers, laser precision cutting equipment, and dedicated quality control laboratories. This integrated production environment supports an end-to-end manufacturing process from raw material machining to final assembly and rigorous testing. As a recognized national high-tech enterprise holding over fifty product patents and EU CE certification, Jiangsu Goodroller Machinery Co., Ltd. combines engineering precision with robust compliance, ensuring that every wire reduction rolling mill, FFR fine flat wire mill, and narrow strip mill meets rigorous international safety and operational benchmarks.

For procurement teams evaluating total cost of ownership, equipment reliability and maintenance efficiency remain critical decision factors. Jiangsu Goodroller Machinery Co., Ltd. provides comprehensive turnkey solutions that encompass pre-sales custom three-dimensional modeling and process simulation, ISO-compliant manufacturing with real-time progress tracking, and structured after-sales support featuring global response capabilities. The company's equipment designs incorporate quick-change tooling systems and advanced filtration technologies, enabling rapid material changeovers across copper, aluminum, and stainless steel while optimizing energy consumption and reducing waste treatment costs. By partnering with prominent industrial enterprises across the United States, Russia, Southeast Asia, and domestic markets, the company continues to expand its footprint as a trusted supplier of custom metal forming machines and bar and wire rolling production lines.

Purchasing managers, manufacturing directors, and industrial engineers seeking detailed technical specifications, product catalogs, factory-direct pricing, or customized engineering consultations are encouraged to review the company's offerings. Jiangsu Goodroller Machinery Co., Ltd. remains dedicated to providing engineered reliability, transparent performance data, and dedicated technical support to global manufacturing partners.

About Us

Jiangsu Goodroller Machinery Co., Ltd. is a specialized manufacturer and solution provider of intelligent precision rolling mills, wire flattening lines, and photovoltaic ribbon equipment. Founded with a commitment to engineering excellence, the company leverages over a decade and a half of industry experience to deliver high-performance metal forming machinery to global markets. Its core mission is to empower industrial manufacturing partners worldwide with advanced, reliable, and energy-efficient production systems tailored to rigorous technical specifications.