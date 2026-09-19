Sino Composite Announces Advanced Industrial Grating And Composite Solutions To Meet Growing Global Infrastructure Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)"Sino Composite Structures Co., Ltd."Sino Composite Structures Co., Ltd., founded in 2002 and based in Wuxi, China, is a premier manufacturer and global supplier of certified FRP grating, structural systems, handrails, manhole covers, and custom composite solutions. Backed by rigorous international standards like ASTM and marine approvals from ABS and DNVGL, the company provides expert technical support, rapid production, and comprehensive OEM and ODM services for demanding global infrastructure and industrial projects.

Wuxi, Jiangsu, China - September 18, 2026 - Sino Composite Structures Co., Ltd., a prominent global manufacturer and engineering solutions provider specializing in advanced composite materials, has announced its comprehensive portfolio of industrial access systems and structural solutions designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern infrastructure, marine engineering, and heavy industrial applications. Operating under its established brand name Sino Grating, the company continues to deliver high-performance alternatives to traditional metallic infrastructure, providing global procurement professionals and project managers with durable, corrosion-resistant, and structurally certified solutions.

Founded in 2002, Sino Composite has spent over two decades developing specialized manufacturing capabilities across a broad spectrum of composite applications. As international industries increasingly prioritize long-term durability, safety, and maintenance reduction in corrosive environments, the demand for engineered fiber-reinforced polymer products has experienced steady expansion. The company's comprehensive manufacturing infrastructure addresses these requirements through rigorous quality control, adherence to international testing standards, and a deep technical understanding of structural load behaviors in challenging operating conditions.

At the core of the company's manufacturing expertise is its extensive range of fiberglass grating systems. Sino Composite produces various configurations including FRP molded grating, FRP food-grade molded grating, and FRP pultruded grating. These products are engineered to provide exceptional slip resistance, high strength-to-weight ratios, and superior resistance to chemical degradation compared to conventional steel alternatives. To support diverse industrial applications, the product lineup includes FRP structures system s, FRP handrail systems, FRP ladder systems, FRP decking and planks, fiberglass rebar, FRP manhole cover s, FRP cable trays, continuous winding pipes, utility poles, and marine tubes. Furthermore, the company accommodates multi-material project requirements by supplying specialized installation hardware such as grating clips, alongside complementary metallic options including aluminum grating, steel grating, and steel handrail s.

Procurement officers, structural engineers, and project developers frequently evaluate suppliers based on material certification, compliance with international safety codes, and custom engineering support. Sino Composite addresses these criteria by subjecting its fiber-reinforced polymer products to rigorous testing protocols. The company's offerings have successfully passed standard evaluations including the ASTM E84 fire test response standard, ASTM D635 flammability testing, ASTM D695 compressive strength testing, ASTM D638 tensile strength testing, and ASTM D790 flexural strength testing. Additionally, select product lines maintain specialized marine certifications such as USCG Level 2 ratings, alongside approvals from major international classification societies including the American Bureau of Shipping, DNV GL, Bureau Veritas, and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai. These certifications ensure that procurement teams can specify structural components with verified safety and performance parameters for offshore platforms, chemical processing plants, and municipal water treatment facilities.

In addition to standardized manufacturing, Sino Composite maintains an engineering support framework designed to assist procurement specialists and project contractors with technical specification selection. The company's technical department evaluates project load requirements, environmental exposure factors, and specific working conditions to recommend appropriate resin matrices, structural models, and installation methodologies. To facilitate seamless project execution on site, the organization provides comprehensive installation drawings, technical manuals, and systematic guidance for all supplied systems. With a robust production capacity housed in Wuxi, Jiangsu, standard manufacturing cycles for major project volumes are completed within two to three weeks, ensuring reliable supply chain continuity for time-sensitive industrial developments.

The company's expansion into diverse material combinations reflects broader shifts in industrial purchasing behavior, where engineering teams increasingly seek integrated solutions involving carbon fiber, basalt fiber, aramid fiber, and specialized metal components. By combining composite manufacturing expertise with comprehensive project engineering services, Sino Composite supports global enterprises in optimizing structural integrity and asset longevity across energy, transportation, and civil engineering sectors.

About Sino Composite Structures Co., Ltd.

Sino Composite Structures Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and engineering solutions provider specializing in advanced fiber-reinforced polymer and composite structural systems. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Wuxi, China, the company delivers certified grating, handrails, structural profiles, and custom access solutions to global industrial sectors. Guided by a commitment to structural safety and environmental durability, Sino Composite provides comprehensive technical support and manufacturing excellence to help international partners successfully complete demanding infrastructure projects.