MENAFN - GetNews)"Sino Composite Structures Co., Ltd."Sino Composite Structures Co., Ltd., under the Sino Grating brand, has specialized in FRP solutions since 2002. The company manufactures FRP grating, structures, platform systems, handrails, ladders, decking, manhole covers and related products, while providing OEM, ODM, engineering and installation support. Serving industrial and infrastructure projects, Sino Grating combines manufacturing expertise with project-focused technical solutions.

Wuxi, Jiangsu, China - September 18, 2026 - Sino Composite Structures Co., Ltd., operating under the Sino Grating brand, is strengthening its position as a China-based manufacturer and supplier of FRP grating, FRP structures, access systems and complementary metal products. Since entering the FRP industry in 2002, the company has developed a product portfolio intended to support industrial contractors, engineering companies, distributors, project owners and other professional buyers evaluating materials for demanding applications. Its current offering includes FRP molded grating, pultruded grating, FRP platform systems, FRP handrails, FRP decking and plank, FRP manhole covers, grating clips, cable trays, poles and related composite systems.

The company's development reflects the changing requirements of industrial purchasing, where product selection increasingly involves more than comparing unit prices. Buyers may need to evaluate load requirements, operating environments, corrosion exposure, installation conditions, product specifications, documentation, customization capabilities, production schedules and long-term maintenance considerations before placing an order. Sino Composite Structures has organized its technical and manufacturing capabilities around these project-level requirements, providing product recommendations and engineering support alongside its manufacturing services.

A Product Portfolio Built Around FRP Grating Applications

FRP grating remains a central product category within Sino Grating's portfolio. The company provides molded FRP grating, food-grade FRP molded grating and pultruded FRP grating for applications where composite construction is considered appropriate for the operating environment.

FRP grating is commonly evaluated for platforms, walkways, catwalks, trenches, stairs, industrial flooring and other access areas. Depending on the project, buyers may need to consider resin selection, panel dimensions, load capacity, span, surface finish, open-area requirements and installation accessories.

Sino Composite Structures' technical team assists customers with specification selection based on stated project conditions. The company says its technical support includes recommendations concerning product models, resin systems and installation methods, with the objective of matching the selected grating to the requirements supplied by the customer.

For purchasing departments and engineering teams, this approach provides a process for moving from a general FRP grating inquiry toward a defined product specification. It can also help customers identify the information required when requesting quotations from manufacturers and suppliers.

FRP Structures and Platform Systems for Project Requirements

Beyond individual grating panels, Sino Grating provides FRP structure system s and FRP platform systems. These solutions can incorporate structural profiles, grating, handrails, ladders and related components to create access and working areas for industrial facilities.

The company's FRP structural offering is intended for projects where engineers and contractors need to coordinate several components rather than purchase isolated products. A complete platform or access system may require consideration of structural layout, dimensions, load conditions, connection methods, handrail configuration and installation sequence.

Sino Composite Structures can provide design assistance, engineering drawings and installation information as part of its project support. This allows customers to communicate project requirements before production and establish the intended configuration of the supplied components.

The company also supplies FRP handrail systems and FRP cage ladders for applications requiring designated access and fall-protection arrangements. Product selection can be coordinated with the associated grating and structural system where a project calls for an integrated FRP solution.

OEM and ODM Manufacturing for Professional Buyers

OEM and ODM purchasing represents another area of the company's business. Industrial distributors, contractors, engineering firms and other organizations may require products that differ from standard catalog specifications because of project dimensions, branding, installation requirements or application conditions.

Sino Composite Structures provides OEM and ODM support for FRP grating and related composite products. Depending on project requirements, customization discussions can cover dimensions, resin systems, surface treatments, colors, configurations and other applicable specifications.

For buyers comparing an FRP grating manufacturer, FRP grating factory or FRP grating supplier, production capability is only one consideration. Communication of technical requirements, documentation, customization support and the ability to coordinate production with project schedules can also influence supplier selection.

Sino Grating states that its general production period is approximately two to three weeks for typical quantities, although actual manufacturing schedules depend on order specifications, quantity and production requirements. Customers are encouraged to provide project details so that applicable specifications and delivery schedules can be established before an order is finalized.

Complementary Grating and Access Products

Sino Composite Structures has expanded its product range beyond FRP grating to include grating clips and other access-system components. Grating clips are used to secure grating panels and can be selected according to the type of grating and installation arrangement.

The company also supplies FRP decking and plank products, FRP manhole covers, FRP cable trays, FRP poles, FRP marine tubes and related composite products. These categories allow customers to source multiple components for projects involving industrial access, infrastructure, utilities, marine environments and other applications.

In addition to composite materials, Sino Composite Structures works with aluminum and steel products, including aluminum grating, steel grating and steel handrails. The company recognizes that material selection varies according to the conditions and requirements of each project and therefore maintains multiple material options rather than limiting its solutions to a single material category.

Material Selection and Engineering Considerations

Material selection is an important part of industrial procurement. FRP, steel, aluminum and other materials can have different characteristics relating to corrosion resistance, weight, strength, electrical properties, maintenance requirements, fabrication and installation.

For FRP applications, project teams may need to assess chemical exposure, moisture, temperature, ultraviolet exposure, mechanical loading and the specific environment in which the product will operate. Food-processing and other specialized applications may introduce additional requirements concerning materials, surfaces and hygiene.

Sino Composite Structures has also developed composite material applications involving carbon fiber, basalt fiber and aramid fiber. These materials broaden the company's experience beyond conventional fiberglass-reinforced products and provide additional options for customers investigating composite material applications.

The company's stated approach is to combine material knowledge with application requirements rather than treating product selection as a purely catalog-based purchasing decision.

Quality Documentation and Technical Support

Documentation can be an important part of supplier evaluation for industrial projects. Sino Composite Structures states that its FRP/GRP products have undergone testing associated with standards including ASTM E84, ASTM D635, ASTM D695-10, ASTM D638-10, ASTM D790-10 and ASTM D2863-08. The company also states that it has an ASTM F3059 Level 2 Rating certificate with approvals associated with USCG, ABS, DNVGL, BV and NK.

Customers evaluating these claims should request the applicable certificates, test reports and product-specific documentation relevant to their project before specifying or purchasing a product.

Sino Grating also provides installation drawings and manuals to customers. Installation guidance is particularly relevant for FRP grating and structural systems because the final performance of a system can depend on appropriate support spacing, fastening, cutting, connection and installation practices.

The company states that its products are supplied with a warranty and that its products provide at least a five-year warranty for customers. Specific warranty conditions should be confirmed during the quotation and purchasing process because coverage can vary according to product and contractual terms.

Supporting International Industrial Procurement

Sino Composite Structures serves customers looking for China FRP grating, FRP grating manufacturers, FRP grating factories and composite-product suppliers. Its business model combines manufacturing with technical assistance, allowing professional buyers to discuss both standard products and customized requirements.

For procurement teams, the company recommends providing information about expected loads, operating environments, working conditions, dimensions and installation requirements when submitting an inquiry. Such information enables the technical team to identify applicable product specifications and provide a more relevant quotation.

The company maintains direct communication channels for customers seeking product information, technical assistance and purchasing support. Sino Composite Structures lists a general response target of within six hours for customer inquiries received through its business communication channels, subject to inquiry content and communication circumstances.

As industrial projects increasingly require coordinated material procurement, engineering documentation and installation planning, Sino Grating continues to develop its FRP grating, FRP structure and access-system capabilities around these practical purchasing requirements.

About The Company

Sino Composite Structures Co., Ltd., operating under the Sino Grating brand, is a China-based manufacturer specializing in FRP grating, composite structures, access systems and related products. Founded in 2002, the company has developed products including FRP molded and pultruded grating, platform systems, handrails, ladders, decking, manhole covers, cable trays and other composite solutions. The company also provides OEM, ODM, engineering and project-support services for professional customers. Its stated mission is to help customers complete projects safely and effectively while developing material solutions that support a greener built environment.