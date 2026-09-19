Shun Cheong Rubber Machinery Expands Custom Rubber Processing Solutions For Global Buyers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Qingdao Shun Cheong Rubber Machinery Manufacturing Co.,Ltd"Qingdao Shun Cheong Rubber Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. provides customized rubber processing equipment and production lines for global manufacturers. Its solutions include EPDM Granule Production Lines, Rubber Extruders, Rubber Profiles Extrusion Lines, Batch Off Coolers, Calender Machines, Vulcanizing Presses, Conveyor Belt Production Lines, and Waste Tire Recycling Lines, supported by certified quality systems, experienced engineers, and international project experience.

QINGDAO, China - September 18, 2026 - Qingdao Shun Cheong Rubber Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is expanding its support for global manufacturers seeking reliable rubber processing equipment, customized production lines, and turnkey machinery solutions.

Supporting Global Rubber Manufacturing

As a specialized Rubber Machinery Manufacturer in China, Shun Cheong provides equipment for rubber processing and product manufacturing. Its product portfolio covers rubber mixing, extrusion, calendering, vulcanization, recycling, and complete production lines, helping industrial buyers source equipment according to specific production requirements.

The company holds ISO9001:2015 quality system certification, SGS certification, and CE export certification. Its equipment has been supplied to customers in the USA, UK, Russia, the Netherlands, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Chile, Mexico, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, France, and other markets.

EPDM Granule Production Line for Specialized Projects

The EPDM Granule Production Line is designed for manufacturers developing rubber granule production projects. Shun Cheong can provide equipment solutions based on production requirements, supporting customers from machinery selection to production-line planning.

Rubber Extruder and Profiles Extrusion Solutions

For manufacturers producing continuous rubber products, the Rubber Extruder and Rubber Profiles Extrusion Line provide flexible options for customized production. Shun Cheong develops and manufactures special rubber machinery according to customer requirements, making customization an important part of its B2B service model.

Equipment for Efficient Rubber Processing

Shun Cheong also supplies Batch Off Cooler, Calender Machine, and Vulcanizing Press equipment for different stages of rubber processing. These machines can be integrated into production systems according to individual manufacturing needs.

For conveyor belt manufacturers, the Conveyor Belt Production Line offers an integrated equipment option for dedicated production projects. The company also supplies Waste Tire Recycling Line equipment for businesses involved in rubber recovery and resource utilization.

Custom Machinery for Global Buyers

Beyond individual machines, Shun Cheong supports customers requiring customized rubber processing equipment and complete production solutions. Since 2019, the company has developed production lines for EPDM runway granules, rubber bands, automotive butyl rubber sheets, sound insulation and shock cushions, and rubber dredging pipes.

With an independent R&D team, engineers with 5–20 years of industry experience, and more than 20 product patents, Shun Cheong combines technical development with manufacturing and project support.

About Qingdao Shun Cheong Rubber Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Shun Cheong Rubber Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a China-based Rubber Machinery Manufacturer located in Qingdao West Coast New Economic District. The company focuses on rubber processing machinery, customized equipment, and production-line solutions for international manufacturers.