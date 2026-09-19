Quanzhou Womeng Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. Expands Global Reach, Offering Advanced Hygiene Product Manufacturing Solutions For International Buyers And Plant Investors

MENAFN - GetNews)"Quanzhou Womeng Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd."Quanzhou Womeng Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. announces the global deployment of its advanced hygiene manufacturing solutions. Founded in 2016 in Fujian, China, the enterprise specializes in high-speed baby diaper making machines, adult diaper lines, and sanitary napkin production equipment. Womeng provides reliable, cost-effective machinery alongside comprehensive technical support for international plant investors.

QUANZHOU, CHINA - September 18, 2026 - Quanzhou Womeng Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., a recognized manufacturer in the hygiene product machinery sector, announces the widespread industrial adoption and global deployment of its advanced manufacturing solutions. Specializing in high-efficiency production lines for disposable hygiene items, the enterprise continues to supply industrial machinery designed to meet international manufacturing standards. With a focus on precision engineering, robust equipment durability, and scalable plant integration, Womeng addresses the growing global demand for automated hygiene product fabrication across multiple categories.

The modern hygiene manufacturing landscape requires equipment that balances high operational speed with strict output consistency. Plant operators and procurement specialists evaluating capital investments look closely at mechanical reliability, energy efficiency, and automation capabilities. Quanzhou Womeng Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. has responded to these industry requirements by refining its core machinery lines, including advanced baby diaper making machines, adult diaper making equipment, sanitary napkin production lines, and specialized underpad and soaker pad machines. By integrating full servo drive systems and automated web-handling mechanisms, these production lines minimize material waste while maintaining stable, continuous operation at high speeds.

Among the company's primary offerings is the full servo baby diaper making machine, engineered to support various product sizes and structural configurations. Modern manufacturing facilities demand flexibility to adapt to changing market specifications without extensive downtime. Womeng 's equipment incorporates modular design principles that allow operators to adjust product dimensions, elastic placement, and absorbent core layouts efficiently. This adaptability ensures that manufacturers can produce standard baby diapers, training pants, and pull-up styles on a unified production platform. Similarly, the company's adult diaper making machines and adult diaper manufacturing machines are built to handle heavier absorbent cores and larger format requirements, providing stable performance for facilities specializing in incontinence care products.

In addition to infant and adult care equipment, the company manufactures comprehensive sanitary pad production lines and maternity pad machines. These systems feature precise positioning units for wings, back adhesive application, and individual wrapping systems, ensuring hygienic integrity and consistent product aesthetics. For industrial sectors focusing on medical and pet care applications, the underpad making machine and soaker pad machine provide reliable solutions for creating high-absorbency disposable pads. Each machine is constructed using CNC-machined components and standardized electrical control architectures, facilitating straightforward maintenance and local technician training.

Quanzhou Womeng Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. maintains a structured approach to customer service and technical support. Recognizing the capital investment involved in establishing a new hygiene product factory, the company provides comprehensive pre-sales guidance, including factory layout planning, electrical requirement assessment, and raw material supplier recommendations. To assist new manufacturers in reducing startup friction, Womeng recommends proper technical training programs, welcoming client technicians to its facility for hands-on operational instruction prior to equipment shipment. Furthermore, the company facilitates on-site visits to operating client factories during working hours, allowing prospective buyers to observe production lines under actual manufacturing conditions.

Located in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the enterprise operates within a well-established industrial hub with convenient access to international logistics networks. Proximity to major transport infrastructure allows for efficient shipping of heavy machinery components to global markets, including regions across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company's installation, commissioning, and maintenance teams remain available to assist international partners with on-site setup and long-term technical optimization, ensuring that production lines achieve optimal output performance from initial startup.

About The Company

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, Quanzhou Womeng Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is a specialized enterprise focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and global sales of hygiene product machinery. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of production equipment, including baby diaper making machines, adult diaper manufacturing lines, sanitary napkin production equipment, and underpad machinery. Adhering to business principles of integrity, cooperation, and quality service, Womeng delivers reliable industrial solutions to manufacturing partners worldwide.