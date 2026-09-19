Sainpoly Highlights Polycarbonate Greenhouse Technology For Year-Round Cultivation

MENAFN - GetNews) "Polycarbonate Greenhouse Technology for Harsh Crop Growth Conditions"Sainpoly is highlighting polycarbonate greenhouse technology designed for demanding growing environments, with features focused on insulation, structural strength, light transmission, and controlled growing conditions.

China - September 18, 2026 - Sainpoly, a leading commercial greenhouse manufacturer and provider of commercial greenhouse cultivation solutions, is highlighting its polycarbonate greenhouse technology as controlled-environment agriculture continues to develop. Addressing natural environment pain points such as extreme temperatures, hail, and limited daylight in specific regions, Sainpoly focuses on controlled-environment agriculture development trends to launch integrated polycarbonate greenhouse technology solutions.

The greenhouse system uses PC hollow sunsheets as its primary covering material. The panels are designed to provide impact resistance, light transmission, and thermal insulation, creating more optimal conditions across light, temperature, and environmental stability dimensions to directly increase crop yield and quality throughout the year.

This technology is intended for agricultural projects in a range of climates, especially for cold northern regions, hail/high-wind prone areas, regions with uneven light distribution, and high-altitude areas with large day-night temperature differences:



Cold Northern Regions: Low temperatures persist for long periods in winter, with some areas reaching minimum winter temperatures below -20°C. The superior thermal insulation performance of hollow polycarbonate panels reduces energy consumption by 2–3 times compared to single-layer glass, significantly lowering winter heating energy costs and reducing freeze damage risks.

Hail & High-Wind Prone Areas: High impact resistance strength-compared to ordinary glass-can directly withstand normal ice/hail impacts, drastically reducing the risk of facility destruction during extreme weather to ensure continuous agricultural production.

Uneven Light Distribution Regions: The light scattering properties of polycarbonate panels allow limited daylight to be evenly distributed to all corners of the greenhouse, avoiding local light blind spots and improving photosynthesis efficiency for crops under weak light. High-Altitude & Large Day-Night Temperature Swing Areas: The thermal insulation buffering of hollow polycarbonate panels stabilizes internal thermal fluctuations.

Polycarbonate Panels Offer Excellent Light Transmittance and Thermal Insulation

The greenhouse design uses commonly used hollow polycarbonate panels, including 8 mm, 6 mm, and 10 mm specifications, with the specific thickness selected according to project conditions and the crops being cultivated. The air space within the panels creates an insulating layer, while internal insulation curtains can provide additional protection during periods of low temperature.

According to technical information provided by Sainpoly, combining the double-layer panels with insulation curtains can increase insulation performance by more than 40 percent. The greenhouse can also incorporate heating interfaces to support temperature management in colder environments. The combination reduces heat loss during winter, lowers low-temperature freeze risks, widens the panel's temperature resistance range, keeps indoor temperature fluctuations smoother, and reduces extreme high/low temperature impacts on crop growth.

The panels are designed with a light transmission rate of 89 percent and can include drip-proof and anti-fog properties. An optional LED supplemental lighting system can be used in regions where shorter daylight periods limit natural light available for crop growth.

Structural Design Considers Snow and Severe Weather

Structural performance is another focus of the greenhouse system. The main frame uses Q235B or higher-grade hot-rolled steel and undergoes hot-dip galvanization. The galvanized coating density is at least 275 g/m2.

The structure incorporates enlarged frame sections and high-strength bolted connections at key joints. Its steep-arched roof is designed to address snow accumulation, with a snow-load design rating ranging from 0.4 to 0.8 kN/m2. The structure can also be adapted to higher snow-load requirements where project conditions call for additional capacity. For projects in areas subject to heavy snowfall and extremely low temperatures, the greenhouse can also incorporate a snow-melting and heating system. Warm-air heaters can be used in the central area of the greenhouse, finned-tube heating can be installed around the perimeter, and dedicated snow-melting heating pipes can be installed along the greenhouse roof. Based on actual project applications, this heating configuration can help maintain controlled temperatures in extreme conditions, with calculated operating temperatures ranging from approximately -30°C to 15°C.

Polycarbonate coverings can provide cushioning and impact resistance in areas exposed to hail. This makes the material particularly relevant to greenhouse projects where severe weather is an important consideration in structural and crop-protection planning.

Zone Control Supports Energy Management

Temperature management can be handled through a zone control approach, allowing different areas of a greenhouse to be adjusted independently. Heating output can therefore be managed according to the conditions required in individual zones rather than applying the same setting throughout the entire structure.

Sainpoly states that the combination of double-layer hollow polycarbonate panels and zone-based heating control can reduce energy consumption by more than 35 percent compared with traditional single-layer film greenhouses. Actual energy performance can vary according to climate, greenhouse configuration, crop requirements, and operating conditions.

The approach reflects a broader shift toward more controlled growing environments, particularly for commercial growers seeking greater consistency across different seasons.

Manufacturing Focuses on Structural Quality Control

The greenhouse frame production process includes laser cutting, automatic stamping, robotic welding, and hot-dip galvanizing. The company states that the galvanizing process is traceable and that quality inspections are conducted throughout the production process.

The polycarbonate covering material follows a separate manufacturing process involving PC resin particles, extrusion, die forming, UV co-extrusion coating, cooling, shaping, and cutting. Sainpoly has clarified that the polycarbonate covering panels are not manufactured by the company itself.

The resulting greenhouse systems are intended for agricultural projects requiring customized dimensions and configurations. Project planning can include structural design, greenhouse manufacturing, installation, and cultivation-related considerations.

Sainpoly Reports More Than 1,000 Completed Projects

Sainpoly has provided commercial greenhouse cultivation solutions since 2013. The company reports that it has completed more than 1,000 domestic and international projects and has worked with tens of thousands of growers.

The company operates approximately 32,000 square meters of standardized factory facilities and reports annual production capacity exceeding 200 hectares. More than 100 professionals are involved across research and development, production, sales, installation, and cultivation-related functions.

Its stated project approach covers planning through harvesting and market preparation, reflecting the increasing integration of greenhouse infrastructure with cultivation management.

About Sainpoly

Sainpoly is a provider of commercial greenhouse cultivation solutions, working with agricultural projects in domestic and international markets. Its activities include greenhouse planning, manufacturing, installation, and cultivation-related consulting.