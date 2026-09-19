Shenzhen Rata Technology Marks Official Opening In Shenzhen

MENAFN - GetNews) Shenzhen Rata Technology Co., Ltd. officially opened in Shenzhen, bringing company leaders, industry representatives, and business partners together for a ceremony focused on the company's new stage of development and its continued focus on technology and industry collaboration.

SHENZHEN, China - September 16, 2026 - Shenzhen Rata Technology Co., Ltd. has officially opened its new operation in Shenzhen, marking a new stage for the technology-focused company and bringing together representatives from its headquarters, partner organizations, and the wider business community.

The opening ceremony featured company leadership, industry guests, business partners, and representatives from several organizations. The event provided an opportunity to recognize the company's establishment in Shenzhen and outline its direction for future development.

The company said its development approach is centered on professionalism, innovation, pragmatism, and cooperation. Its activities are focused on technical development and service improvement, with the company positioning its Shenzhen presence as part of its broader efforts to participate in industry development.

Company leadership outlines development direction

A central part of the ceremony was a speech by Mr. Guo Jun, Founder and Chairman of Shenzhen Rata Technology Co., Ltd. and Deyang Ritai Technology Co., Ltd.

In his remarks, Guo Jun discussed the company's original vision, development direction, and future planning. The speech highlighted the role of technical capabilities, organizational development, and long-term cooperation in the company's approach as it begins operations in Shenzhen.

The ceremony also reflected the relationship between Shenzhen Rata Technology and organizations that have supported or worked with the company. Representatives from several electrical, technology, manufacturing, and related businesses attended the event.

Among the invited guests were Ms. Feng Mei, Key Account Manager for the Southwest Region at Schneider Electric (China) Co., Ltd.; Mr. Wang Zhuqing, General Manager of Wuxi Zhuxing Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.; Mr. Tang Wei, General Manager of Jiangsu Datang Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Mr. Yu Junming, General Manager of Guangdong Xinqifeng Technology Co., Ltd.; Ms. Jiang Dandan, Manager of Chengdu Zongyeda Electrical Co., Ltd.; and Mr. Li Xiao, General Manager of Zhangjiagang Fengmai Ventilation Technology Co., Ltd.

Partner representatives join ceremony

The event included remarks from business and activity partners, providing perspectives on cooperation and the company's new beginning in Shenzhen.

Mr. Yu Junming, General Manager of Guangdong Xinqifeng Technology Co., Ltd., delivered a speech as a business partner representative. His participation reflected the role of business relationships in the company's development and the importance of continued cooperation across the industry.

Mr. Tang Wei, General Manager of Jiangsu Datang Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Co., Ltd., also addressed attendees as an activity partner representative, sharing expectations for the company's future development.

The participation of representatives from multiple companies provided a broader business context for the opening and underscored the network of professional relationships surrounding the company's new Shenzhen operation.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opens company

The formal opening was marked by a collective ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by company leadership and selected guests.

Joining Guo Jun for the ribbon-cutting were Feng Mei, Wang Zhuqing, Li Xiao, and Jiang Dandan. The ceremony formally marked the opening of Shenzhen Rata Technology Co., Ltd. and served as the central milestone of the day's program.

A lion dance performance and other ceremonial activities followed the ribbon-cutting, adding a traditional element to the technology company's opening event.

Following the formal ceremony, company staff and guests participated in a group photograph and had an opportunity to communicate informally and tour the company's premises.

Looking ahead from Shenzhen

The opening establishes Shenzhen Rata Technology's presence in Shenzhen as the company moves into its next phase of development. According to the company's opening ceremony materials, its future direction will continue to emphasize technical cultivation, service development, industry participation, and cooperation with business partners.

The company described the opening not simply as a ceremonial milestone but as the beginning of a new period of development in Shenzhen. The event brought together company representatives and industry participants to mark that transition and establish a foundation for the company's activities in the local technology sector.

About Shenzhen Rata Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Rata Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology-focused company based in Shenzhen, China. The company emphasizes professionalism, innovation, pragmatism, and cooperation in its development approach, with a focus on technical capabilities and service development.

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