Paint Me Like Raises The Bar For The Best Custom Paint-By-Numbers Kits With 96 Canvas Configurations

MENAFN - GetNews)"Paint Me Like logo"Paint Me Like has expanded its custom paint-by-numbers offering to 96 canvas configuration options, giving customers greater flexibility to match their artwork to the shape and orientation of their original photo. The expanded selection combines multiple canvas sizes with portrait and landscape orientations, making it easier to create a custom kit without awkward cropping or compromising the original composition.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - September 18, 2026 - Paint Me Like, a personalized arts & crafts company specializing in custom paint-by-numbers kits, has announced an expansion of its customization options, introducing customer-selectable portrait and landscape orientations across eight canvas sizes.

This production update addresses a common challenge when converting personal photographs into paint-by-numbers artwork: the dimensions of the original photo do not always match the proportions of the available canvas.

A wide family photo, for example, may work best as a landscape painting, while a photo of a person or pet may be better suited to a portrait orientation. Rather than requiring customers to select a predetermined format, Paint Me Like's updated ordering system gives them control over both the size and orientation of their canvas. Additionally, all photos are human reviewed before being sent into production.

Combined with the company's three color-detail options and framed or unframed formats, customers can choose from 96 possible canvas configurations before their individual photograph is transformed into a custom painting.

Eight Sizes, Two Orientations and Three Levels of Detail

Paint Me Like's custom paint-by-numbers kits are currently available in eight canvas dimensions, ranging from 12 × 16 inches to 24 × 32 inches.

Customers can then customize their kit by selecting portrait or landscape orientation, choosing between framed and unframed canvases, and selecting one of three color options: 24-color Classic, 36-color Premium or 48-color Masterpiece.

The expanded selection is intended to give customers more control over the finished artwork while preserving the composition of the photograph they originally chose.

“People put a lot of thought into which photo they want to paint, so we don't think the canvas should dictate what happens to that photo,” said Liz Cary of Paint Me Like.“A horizontal family photo and a vertical portrait have completely different compositions. Giving customers control over orientation, size and color detail lets us create the kit around their photo rather than forcing their photo into a standard format.”

Expanding What Customers Can Expect From a Custom Paint-by-Numbers Kit

The custom paint-by-numbers market has grown to include numerous companies capable of converting customer photographs into numbered canvases. As the category has expanded, Paint Me Like has focused on giving customers more choices over how those photographs become paintings.

In a review conducted by Paint Me Like of custom paint-by-numbers providers appearing within the first four pages of Google search results, the company found no competing provider offering the same combination of eight canvas sizes with customer-selectable portrait and landscape orientation.

The company believes the additional flexibility is particularly useful for photographs where composition matters, including wedding photos, family portraits, vacation photographs, pet photos and other images containing multiple subjects.

The orientation update also gives customers more flexibility when choosing where the completed artwork will eventually be displayed.

What to Look for in the Best Custom Paint-by-Numbers Kits

For consumers comparing the best custom paint-by-numbers kits, Paint Me Like says customization extends beyond simply uploading a photograph.

The original photo's composition, canvas dimensions, orientation and number of colors can all influence how the image translates into a painting.

More colors can preserve additional variations in shading and detail, while larger canvases provide more physical space for complex photographs. Choosing an orientation that corresponds with the original image can also reduce the need for unnecessary cropping.

Paint Me Like's updated customization system brings these choices together during the ordering process so customers can determine the format of their painting before the custom kit is produced.

Each custom kit is created from a photograph supplied by the customer and arrives with the materials needed to complete the painting, including a numbered canvas, corresponding acrylic paints and brushes.

Customers can learn more about Paint Me Like's custom paint-by-numbers kits through the company's website.

About Paint Me Like

Paint Me Like is a personalized art company that helps customers turn meaningful photographs into creative projects and artwork. The company specializes in custom paint-by-numbers kits and has expanded its personalized art collection to include custom diamond painting kits and custom pet portraits.

Paint Me Like's products are designed around personal photographs, allowing customers to transform pictures of family members, pets, weddings, vacations and other memories into artwork they can create or display.

For more information, visit Paint Me Like.