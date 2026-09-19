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"Students, graduates, and professionals who need their U.S. academic records authenticated for use abroad can now rely on Miami Apostilla for quick, accurate apostille and certified translation services - processed directly through the Florida Department of State in Tallahassee."Miami Apostilla apostilles American school transcripts, grade reports, diplomas, and academic records for use in 120+ countries. 24–72 hour turnaround. ATA-certified translations available. Free evaluation. Founded 2006 · 5.0 ★ · 199 Google reviews. Call (305) 896-5896. Miami, Florida - September 18, 2026 - Miami Apostilla, South Florida's most trusted document authentication agency, announces the availability of its professional apostille and certified translation services for American school transcripts, grade reports (boletines de notas), and academic records. Founded in 2006 by economist and apostille specialist Dagoberto Rodriguez, the company brings more than 18 years of experience and a perfect 5.0-star Google rating from 199 verified reviews to one of the most frequently requested - yet often misunderstood - document authentication needs in the international community.

GMB Location: Translation and Apostille Service in Miami, FL

American school transcripts and grade reports - known in Spanish as boletines de notas or transcripts escolares - are frequently required for academic enrollment, professional licensing, immigration proceedings, and employment verification in Latin America, Europe, and other regions. These are Florida state-issued or school-certified documents, processed through the Florida Secretary of State in Tallahassee, with a standard turnaround of 24 to 72 hours.

“We see a lot of clients who spent weeks trying to figure out how to get their transcript apostilled on their own - contacting the wrong office, using the wrong notary, or submitting documents that get rejected,” said Dagoberto Rodriguez, founder of Miami Apostilla.“We handle the entire process from intake to delivery. The client never needs to leave their home.”

Unlike birth certificates or marriage records, academic transcripts often require a specific preparatory step before apostillation: the document must first be certified or notarized, depending on whether it carries an original official school seal or signature. Miami Apostilla evaluates each case individually during its free consultation to determine the correct path - saving clients time, money, and the frustration of rejected submissions.

Academic Documents Miami Apostilla Apostilles

Miami Apostilla handles a broad range of U.S. academic and educational records for international use:

Document Type Primary Use High School Transcripts Official grade reports from U.S. public and private high schools - required for university admission abroad and equivalency recognition. College & University Transcripts Academic records from accredited U.S. colleges and universities, apostilled for graduate school applications, professional licensing, and credential validation. Grade Reports / Boletines de Notas Individual semester or annual grade reports, apostilled for use by foreign schools, employers, or government agencies. Diplomas & Degrees High school diplomas and university degree certificates, apostilled and translated for recognition in 120+ Hague Convention countries. Enrollment & Attendance Letters Official letters confirming enrollment or attendance at a U.S. institution, apostilled for visa applications and university transfers. Vocational & Technical Certificates Trade school and vocational training certificates from U.S. institutions, apostilled for labor market recognition abroad.

How the Transcript Apostille Process Works

1 Free Evaluation Miami Apostilla determines whether your transcript needs notarization before apostillation - at no charge. This step prevents costly rejections. 2 Document Submission Send documents in person, by certified mail, or via FedEx from anywhere in the U.S. or internationally. No office visit required. 3 Notarization (if required) If your transcript lacks an original official school seal, Miami Apostilla coordinates notarization the same day before proceeding to apostillation. 4 Apostille via Florida Dept. of State Direct daily submission to the Florida Secretary of State in Tallahassee - processed in 24 to 72 business hours. 5 Certified Translation (optional) ATA-certified translations in Spanish, Italian, English, French, Creole, or Portuguese completed in 24–48 hours. 6 Delivery Apostilled documents returned by certified, trackable mail to any U.S. or international address - including Venezuela, Spain, Colombia, and 120+ countries.

Turnaround Times at a Glance

Service Processed By Turnaround Notarization of Transcript Florida Secretary of State Same day Apostille - State Document Florida Secretary of State 24–72 hours Certified Translation ATA-Certified Translators 24–48 hours Full Package (Apostille + Translation) Miami Apostilla 3–5 business days

Countries That Require Apostilled American Transcripts

Apostilled U.S. academic records are required across a wide range of international processes. Miami Apostilla regularly processes transcripts for clients submitting to the following destinations:

Venezuela University admission, professional licensing, and apostille for Seniat, MPPEU, and academic recognition bodies. Spain Homologación (degree recognition) by the Spanish Ministry of Education - one of the most common uses. Colombia Academic equivalency at Colombian universities and professional councils (e.g., Consejo Profesional). Argentina University credit transfer, secondary school equivalency, and Ministerio de Educación recognition. Italy University enrollment and professional registration; MAE-registered translation often required. México SEP (Secretaría de Educación Pública) credential equivalency and university transfer applications. 120+ Countries All Hague Convention signatories - apostille accepted without further consular legalization.

Why Students and Professionals Choose Miami Apostilla

Free Case Evaluation Miami Apostilla determines whether your transcript needs notarization before apostillation - at no charge. Direct Tallahassee Access Daily direct submissions to the Florida Secretary of State eliminate third-party delays and reduce rejection risk. ATA-Certified Translations Academic translations in Spanish, Italian, English, French, Creole, and Portuguese - certified for international academic and professional use. 18+ Years of Experience Founded in 2006 with thousands of academic document packages processed for universities, students, and professionals. 5.0 Google Rating · 199 Reviews Verified by real clients - one of the highest-rated apostille agencies in Florida. 30-Day Service Guarantee Any error attributable to Miami Apostilla is corrected at no additional cost to the client. No Office Visit Required Clients across the U.S. and internationally submit documents by certified mail or FedEx.

About Miami Apostilla

Miami Apostilla is a Florida-based apostille, certified translation, and notary public agency founded in 2006 by Dagoberto Rodriguez. With 18+ years of experience, a physical office near the Florida Department of State in Tallahassee, and a 5.0-star Google rating from 199 verified reviews, the company handles Florida state apostilles, U.S. federal apostilles, and ATA-certified translations for individuals, students, legal professionals, and corporations. Service available in Spanish, Italian, English, and Portuguese. No office visit required.