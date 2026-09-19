MK Notary Services, LLC Now Offering Professional Wedding Officiant Services Throughout Tallahassee And Leon County

MENAFN - GetNews)"Florida-commissioned Notary Public Melissa K. Garner is fully authorized under Florida law to solemnize marriages - offering civil, personalized, and off-site ceremonies with flexible scheduling and the same professionalism clients trust for notary and apostille services."MK Notary Services, LLC - Apostille & Online Notary now offers professional wedding officiant services throughout Tallahassee and Leon County. Florida-commissioned Notary Public Melissa K. Garner is fully authorized under Florida law to solemnize marriages, offering civil, personalized, and off-site ceremonies by appointment. Couples who also need their marriage certificate apostilled for international use can complete the entire process through MK Notary Services.

Tallahassee, Florida - September 18, 2026 - MK Notary Services, LLC - Apostille & Online Notary is pleased to announce the availability of professional wedding officiant services for couples planning civil, personalized, or off-site ceremonies in Tallahassee and throughout Leon County. Led by Melissa K. Garner - an active, commissioned Florida Notary Public who is fully authorized under Florida law to solemnize marriages - the service brings the same standard of professionalism, care, and reliability that clients have come to associate with MK Notary Services to one of life's most meaningful moments.

GMB Location: Notary and Apostille Services in Tallahassee, FL

Florida law specifically includes commissioned Florida notaries public among the persons authorized to perform marriage ceremonies in the state. Melissa K. Garner holds an active Florida Notary Public commission - Commission No. 1017231 - and is fully qualified to officiate weddings for couples throughout Tallahassee and the greater Leon County area. Couples can independently verify Melissa's active commission status directly through the Florida Department of State's notary verification system.

The wedding officiant service offered by MK Notary Services is designed to accommodate a range of ceremony styles and preferences. Civil ceremonies provide a straightforward, legally recognized option for couples seeking simplicity and efficiency. Personalized ceremonies allow couples to incorporate meaningful words, readings, or personal elements while still maintaining all legal requirements. Off-site ceremonies are also available, with Melissa traveling to the couple's chosen location based on scheduling and travel considerations.

To ensure every ceremony proceeds without issue, MK Notary Services provides clear pre-ceremony guidance on what each couple needs to bring. A valid Florida marriage license - issued by the Clerk of Court - is required at the time of the ceremony and must be current and valid. In Leon County, the marriage license is obtained through the Leon County Clerk's Office. Both parties typically need to appear in person at the Clerk's Office with valid photo ID, and couples should confirm the current waiting period after issuance before scheduling their ceremony. Government-issued photo ID is also recommended for both parties at the ceremony itself. Witnesses may be arranged by the couple in advance if desired.

“Officiating weddings is a privilege that I take as seriously as any other service I provide,” said Melissa K. Garner.“Every couple deserves a ceremony that feels intentional and personal, handled by someone who genuinely cares that the day goes exactly as they envisioned. I bring the same attention to detail and commitment to professionalism to each ceremony that I bring to every document I notarize or every apostille I prepare.”

Wedding officiant services are available by appointment throughout Tallahassee and the greater Leon County area. For off-site ceremonies, location and travel logistics are confirmed at the time of booking. Couples who also need their marriage certificate apostilled for international use - for immigration, foreign residency, or legal purposes abroad - can take advantage of MK Notary Services' integrated apostille preparation and submission service, allowing them to work with a single trusted provider from ceremony to certified document authentication.

MK Notary Services is a women-owned, BBB Accredited business with a 5.0 Google Rating and 144 verified five-star reviews. In addition to wedding officiant services, the company provides apostille preparation and submission to the Florida Department of State, certified Remote Online Notarization (RON) for any Florida resident, mobile notary services throughout Leon County, certified document translation, and loan signing services. Couples and clients are encouraged to call or text (850) 322-5127 or visit to schedule an appointment or ask questions.

About MK Notary Services, LLC - Apostille & Online Notary

MK Notary Services, LLC - Apostille & Online Notary is a Tallahassee-based, women-owned notary and apostille company founded and operated by Melissa K. Garner - Florida-commissioned Notary Public, Certified Apostille Agent, Certified Loan Signing Agent, state-certified Remote Online Notary (RON), NNA Certified, BBB Accredited, and E&O insured professional with 15+ years of notarial expertise and 20+ years in the Tallahassee community. Services include apostille preparation and submission, Remote Online Notarization, mobile notary, document translation, loan signing, and wedding officiant ceremonies. Located near the Florida Department of State, MK Notary Services serves clients throughout Tallahassee, Leon County, and all of Florida with a 5.0 Google Rating and 144+ five-star reviews.