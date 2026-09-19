Traducciones Certificadas Online Warns Salvadoran Applicants Against Invalid Translation Stamps Behind Visa And USCIS Rejections

MENAFN - GetNews)"Certified translator Andrea Ghiringhello explains what actually gives a translation stamp legal validity, and how applicants can avoid costly delays"Traducciones Certificadas Online, led by certified translator Andrea Ghiringhello (ATA member, 20+ years of experience), is warning Salvadoran visa and USCIS applicants against informal "pajarito" translation stamps that lack real certification. The release explains what gives a translation legal validity, the top reasons embassies reject documents, and how to protect an application with a properly certified translation.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - September 19, 2026 - Traducciones Certificadas Online, led by certified English-Spanish translator Andrea Ghiringhello, is raising awareness among visa and immigration applicants in El Salvador about a costly and avoidable mistake: presenting documents translated with informal or unauthorized certification stamps. Known locally as sellos "pajarito," these stamps can appear formal while carrying no real professional backing behind them, and their use is among the leading causes of rejected translations at USCIS, the U.S. Embassy, and immigration authorities in Canada, England, Ireland, and Australia.

GMB Location: Certified Translation Service in El Salvador

Each year, many applicants see their visa or USCIS process delayed for a preventable reason: submitting a translation that does not meet official certification requirements. Understanding why this happens can save applicants time, money, and stress in a process that is already demanding on its own.

WHAT ACTUALLY GIVES A TRANSLATION STAMP ITS VALIDITY

The validity of a certified translation does not come from a visually convincing stamp. It comes from the professional backing behind it: a certified translator who formally takes responsibility for the accuracy of the document through a signed certification of accuracy delivered together with the translation. Without that professional accountability, a stamp is simply decoration.

THE RISK OF "PAJARITO" STAMPS

In El Salvador, as in other countries, informal offers circulate from individuals who provide translations with improvised stamps and no real professional backing. These are popularly known as sellos "pajarito": documents that appear formal but lack the certification and professional accountability that official institutions require. Accepting this kind of service exposes applicants to serious risk, including outright rejection, lost time in processes with tight deadlines, and, in some cases, negative observations during the immigration process.

FOUR COMMON REASONS EMBASSIES AND USCIS REJECT TRANSLATIONS

. Missing formal certification: USCIS, the U.S. Embassy, and immigration authorities in Canada, England, Ireland, and Australia all require a signed certification of accuracy to accompany the translation, regardless of how correct the translated text may be.

. Machine-generated or informal translations: work produced by translation software or by individuals without certified experience in official documentation often lacks the consistent terminology and formatting institutions expect.

. Incomplete or poorly formatted documents: a translation that omits stamps, signatures, or sections of the original, or that fails to preserve the structure of the source document, raises doubts about its fidelity.

. Rejection consequences: beyond repeating the translation itself, a rejection tied to a fixed appointment date can mean rescheduling, added costs, and in some cases risk to academic or immigration deadlines.

THE REAL COST OF A REJECTED TRANSLATION

A rejected translation is rarely just a paperwork inconvenience. Visa interviews and USCIS appointments are often scheduled months in advance, and a document sent back for correction can mean losing that slot entirely and waiting again for the next available date. For university applicants, a rejected transcript translation can arrive too late to meet an admissions deadline. For employees relocating for a new job, a delayed translation of academic or professional credentials can jeopardize a start date tied to a work visa. In each case, the underlying cost is the same: time that cannot be recovered once a deadline has passed.

These risks are entirely avoidable. A translation prepared correctly the first time, by a translator formally accountable for its accuracy, removes the single most common point of failure in an otherwise well-prepared application.

“A stamp doesn't need to look impressive. It needs a certified translator standing behind it, formally accountable for every word. That accountability is the difference between a document that gets accepted and one that gets sent back.” - Andrea Ghiringhello, Owner & Certified Translator

WHAT A PROPERLY CERTIFIED TRANSLATION INCLUDES

Applicants who are unsure whether a translation meets official requirements can check it against a short list of essentials. A properly certified translation should include:

. A signed certification of accuracy, stating that the translation is a complete and faithful rendering of the original document.

. The translator's name, signature, and the date the translation was completed.

. A visual layout that mirrors the original document, including stamps, seals, and signatures noted in their original position.

. Consistent, institution-appropriate terminology throughout, rather than a literal or automated word-for-word rendering.

. A direct, verifiable way to contact the translator should the receiving institution have questions about the document.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR APPLICATION

The safest way to avoid a rejection is to work with a certified translator who has specific experience in immigration and academic documentation. Before submitting a translated document, applicants can take a few simple steps to confirm it will hold up under review:

. Confirm the translator holds formal certification and ask to see credentials before commissioning the work.

. Ask directly whether a signed certification of accuracy will be delivered together with the translation.

. Verify that the translator can be reached through a direct, verifiable channel, such as WhatsApp or a business email address.

. Review the finished translation against the original for completeness, checking that no stamps, signatures, or sections were left out.

. When in doubt, confirm directly with the translator before the document is submitted, rather than after an institution raises a question.

ABOUT ANDREA GHIRINGHELLO

Andrea Ghiringhello is a certified English-Spanish translator based in El Salvador with more than 20 years of experience translating official documentation for immigration, academic, and corporate purposes. She is a member of the American Translators Association (ATA). Her certified translations are accepted by USCIS, the U.S. Embassy, and Canadian authorities, as well as immigration and academic institutions in England, Ireland, and Australia. She works directly with each client by WhatsApp, overseeing every translation personally from quote to final delivery.

Over two decades of practice, Ghiringhello has built her reputation on a simple standard: every translation she certifies carries her personal, professional accountability. That standard has made her a trusted resource for applicants navigating visa, immigration, and academic processes throughout El Salvador, many of whom come to her after a translation prepared elsewhere was rejected.

DOCUMENTS MOST OFTEN AFFECTED

While any official document can be rejected if translated incorrectly, certain categories see this problem most often, simply because they carry the tightest deadlines and the strictest formatting requirements:

. Birth, marriage, and death certificates submitted for visa and immigration applications.

. University degrees, diplomas, and academic transcripts submitted for admissions or credential evaluation abroad.

. Criminal and police background checks required as part of immigration processing.

. Corporate documents such as bylaws, powers of attorney, and financial statements submitted for business or investment visas.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE TRADUCCIONES CERTIFICADAS ONLINE

. Formal certification of accuracy signed and delivered with every translation - never an informal or unauthorized stamp.

. ATA membership and more than 20 years of professional translation experience, with personal oversight of every document.

. Accepted by USCIS, the U.S. Embassy, and Canadian, British, Irish, and Australian institutions.

. Urgent delivery available from just four hours, with standard turnaround confirmed at the time of quote.

. 100% online service covering all of El Salvador, with direct, verifiable contact by WhatsApp throughout the process.

. Total confidentiality for personal and corporate documents alike.