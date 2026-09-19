MMDC Alchemy Expands Its Signature Miracle Alchemy Program

MENAFN - GetNews)"When we say we help people create miracles, we mean measurable, tangible outcomes. A promotion. A career leap. A new business. A restored relationship. A financial milestone that once felt out of reach. Seven of the entrepreneurs we have supported went on to reach their first million-dollar year. Hundreds more have written us with the moment their life changed. What that tells us is simple. Intentional transformation produces extraordinary results."A 12-Week Reinvention Framework for Executives and Entrepreneurs Navigating the AI Era. Silicon Valley-born MMDC Alchemy has expanded its signature Miracle Alchemy program, a 12-week transformational framework built to help seasoned professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs architect careers and lives they actually want. Launched into a moment of profound workplace change, the program equips midcareer leaders to reinvent themselves in the AI era without sacrificing their earning power.

San Jose, Calif. - September 19, 2026 - MMDC Alchemy today announced the expansion of its signature Miracle Alchemy program, a 12-week transformational experience designed for the growing population of experienced professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs standing at the crossroads of midcareer reinvention.

The timing is deliberate. As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, redefines roles, and rewrites the skills required to remain valuable in the workplace, midcareer professionals are being asked to answer questions that would have felt premature five years ago. Where does human judgment still matter? What kind of work will survive the shift? And how does an accomplished leader continue to grow when the ground beneath their feet is moving?

Alongside those external pressures, an equally personal question is surfacing for many. The career that once represented success may no longer reflect who they are, what they value, or how they want to live. From the outside they appear accomplished. From the inside they often feel stagnant, exhausted, disconnected, or quietly dissatisfied.

Miracle Alchemy is built on a bold assertion: no one should have to choose between a fulfilling career and a passionate life. Both are possible. And extraordinary outcomes are not the preserve of a lucky few. They can be intentionally created.

The program is designed primarily for professionals aged 40 and above in mid-level to senior roles, and it moves participants through MMDC Alchemy's proprietary four-step framework.

Mapping identifies the invisible forces and unconscious patterns shaping a participant's current career and life trajectory.

Mastery frees the participant from inherited limiting beliefs and outdated interpretations that have quietly narrowed their sense of what is possible, creating the internal freedom that meaningful reinvention requires.

Designing unleashes their individual genius and produces a concrete blueprint for a future-ready career and life, aligned with their values, their strengths, and their aspirations.

Constructing translates that blueprint into sustainable action, driving professional advancement, financial confidence, and genuine fulfillment.

The four steps are complemented by a deliberate emphasis on the distinctly human capabilities that continue to define leadership in the AI era. Adaptability. Creativity. Communication. Judgment. The ability to build and hold relationships through change. The ability to move through uncertainty and ambiguity without losing footing. These are the capabilities the technology cannot replicate, and they sit at the centre of the Miracle Alchemy experience.

The methodology behind the program was developed by MMDC Alchemy's founder, Junna Liao, over decades of professional achievement and personal reinvention. Rising from humble beginnings, Liao built an award-winning career in Silicon Valley and became a three-time Financial Planner of the Year. At the height of that corporate success, she encountered the realisation that has since shaped the foundation of the company. External achievement does not automatically create internal fulfillment.

"I had achieved more than my younger self, or the village that raised me, could have imagined," Liao said. "And still, something was fundamentally missing. That gap between external recognition and internal fulfillment is exactly where our work begins."

That realisation eventually became a broader mission: create one miracle a day. Through her work with more than 600 leaders and professionals, Liao has helped catalyse hundreds of transformative breakthroughs across careers, businesses, relationships, leadership, and life.

The Miracle Alchemy philosophy will reach a broader global audience through Liao's forthcoming book, Remember Your Miracles, scheduled for release in 2027. She is also considering select invitations for keynote speaking engagements, media appearances, TED-style talks, and strategic collaborations focused on career reinvention, identity transformation, aligned leadership, human potential, and flourishing in the AI era.

For high-achieving professionals ready to redefine their relationship with success and intentionally architect their next chapter, the expanded Miracle Alchemy program is available now. More information is available at mmdcalchemy.

About MMDC Alchemy

Founded by Junna Liao, MMDC Alchemy is a coaching and human development company helping experienced professionals reinvent their careers and lives at midlife. Through its signature 12-week Miracle Alchemy program, the company helps clients challenge outdated definitions of success, navigate professional and technological change, strengthen distinctly human capabilities, and architect careers and lives aligned with who they actually are. Having worked with more than 600 leaders and professionals to date, MMDC Alchemy is guided by a single mission: create one miracle a day.

CONTACT: