DMX Smart Link Puts Professional Lighting Control Within Reach For Volunteer-Run Churches And Small Venues

MENAFN - GetNews)""White Crow Security LLC built DMX Smart Link so that a volunteer with no lighting background can run a service confidently, on hardware the organisation already owns.""DMX Smart Link lets churches, mobile DJs and small venues run professional DMX fixtures and consumer smart lights from one platform, saving a scene once and recalling it with a single press. The software runs on Windows, macOS, Ubuntu and Raspberry Pi, works with no internet connection, and ships with an extensive bundled fixture library.

Stafford, Virginia, USA - September 19th 2026 - For the volunteer behind the sound booth on a Sunday morning, running stage lighting has usually meant an expensive console with a steep learning curve. DMX Smart Link, a product of White Crow Security LLC, was built to change that. The software puts DMX lighting control and consumer smart lights into a single platform.

The problem for churches, mobile DJs and small theatres is straightforward. Lighting hardware exists at every price point, but the software and consoles needed to run it have remained expensive and complex. A church that buys a set of LED pars and a moving head still needs a way to program and recall scenes during a live service.

DMX Smart Link runs on hardware most organisations already have. It is available for Windows, macOS, Ubuntu and Raspberry Pi, so a congregation can use an existing laptop or an inexpensive Raspberry Pi as a dedicated lighting controller. The software runs entirely without an internet connection, and a hub with no route to the internet can still be licensed and keeps running offline.

The platform speaks Art-Net and sACN, in and out, across multiple universes, so it sits alongside an existing console rather than replacing the desk an operator already knows. It ships with an extensive bundled fixture library covering professional and consumer lighting hardware, and it can import profiles from the Open Fixture Library. Operators build scenes that combine DMX stage fixtures and smart lights, then recall any scene with one press. Saving a scene captures the whole rig, including fixtures and individual bulbs that were not selected and lights that are off, so a recalled scene returns the room to exactly the state that was saved.

Recent releases have widened how the software can be driven. Elgato Stream Deck models, the YoloLiv YoloDeck and the Mirabox StreamDock 293 V3 turn saved scenes into labelled physical keys. A USB MIDI controller works on connection, with pads recalling scenes in order and a fader riding the level, so DJs and musicians can trigger lighting from hardware they already perform with. OSC support lets QLab, TouchOSC and Companion recall named scenes. Follow Spot mode lets one person keep a moving head on a speaker or performer from a phone, a tablet or a game controller, push and hold to move, release and the light stops, which makes spotlight duties practical for a team that cannot staff a dedicated follow-spot operator. NDI video colour follow lets lighting take its colour from a networked video source.

The software is in weekly production use at a church, run by volunteers rather than trained lighting engineers. That deployment drives the development roadmap, so new features answer real operational needs.

A free 14-day trial is available at dmxsmartlink, with no credit card required, on a Mac or Windows PC without any additional hardware.

About Us

DMX Smart Link is a lighting control software product of White Crow Security LLC. It lets churches, mobile DJs, small theatres and live-event technicians run professional DMX fixtures and consumer smart lights from one platform. A free 14-day trial is available at dmxsmartlink.

CONTACT:

@dmxsmartlink