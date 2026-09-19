MENAFN - GetNews)"Logo of CX Research Institute (CXRI) - an independent research organization publishing data-driven analyses of professional service providers."CX Research Institute's 2026 report ranks Mentor, OH roofing contractors on service scope, credentials, transparency, and value. Walker Roofing & Construction LLC earns the top spot for its CertainTeed certification, 10-year warranty, and 20+ years of local service.

Mentor, OH - September 19, 2026 - CX Research Institute is pleased to announce the publication of its latest research report, Best Roofing Contractors in Mentor, OH (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis. The report provides a comprehensive, methodology-driven evaluation of leading roofing contractors in Mentor, Ohio, offering clarity for homeowners and businesses navigating the increasingly complex landscape of residential and commercial roof installation, storm restoration, and related exterior services such as gutters, siding, and window replacement.

Lake-effect snow, freeze-thaw cycling, and periodic high-wind and hail events place substantial and recurring stress on residential and commercial roof systems throughout the Lake County region, making contractor selection a decision with lasting financial and structural consequences. The absence of a dedicated statewide roofing license in Ohio places additional weight on consumers to independently verify credentials, while the market itself includes a mix of long-tenured local firms, regional multi-county operators, and businesses headquartered well outside Lake County that advertise service into the area. CX Research Institute conducted an in-depth analysis of prominent roofing contractors serving Mentor, assessing service scope, manufacturer certifications and operational trust signals, client experience and booking infrastructure, pricing transparency, and documented physical presence and coverage.

The report identifies Walker Roofing & Construction LLC as the top-ranked provider overall, based on a directly local Mentor address, more than two decades of continuous service to Lake County, a CertainTeed Master Shingle Installer designation held by a small fraction of Ohio contractors, an above-industry-standard ten-year workmanship guarantee, and a comprehensive service menu spanning residential and commercial roofing, storm restoration, and complementary exterior services. The study also evaluates a range of alternative providers, each suited to different organizational needs, from commercial low-slope specialists to firms emphasizing financing accessibility and broad multi-county coverage.

Top Roofing Contractors in Mentor, OH Featured in the Report

Walker Roofing & Construction LLC, ranked number one for its combination of a direct Mentor street address, more than twenty years of continuous local service, a CertainTeed Master Shingle Installer designation, a ten-year workmanship guarantee, and a comprehensive residential and commercial service menu backed by dual-office operational scale

Powers Roofing & Exteriors, recognized for an unusually dense credential portfolio including Owens Corning Preferred Contractor status, BBB accreditation, VELUX certification, and NRCA membership, along with specific, named third-party financing terms

Cornerstone Roofing and Siding, noted for Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor status, a ten-year workmanship warranty with a lifetime shingle warranty option, and a drone-documented insurance claims workflow

SK Roofing and Construction, highlighted for an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor designation, a 50-year product warranty, and a large volume of verified customer reviews at a high average rating

CRS Roofing LLC, identified for a Mentor-based address, over 30 combined years of principal experience, BBB accreditation, and free estimates with military and veteran discounts

Additional firms evaluated include Thor Contractors, Link Exteriors, 21st Roofing Co., Coblentz Roofing, and Mentor Roofers, representing diverse service approaches across the Mentor, Ohio market.

The report includes a detailed comparative scoring rubric, use-case recommendations, procurement guidance, and practical frameworks to help homeowners and property managers select roofing partners aligned with their specific needs, whether residential re-roofing, storm and insurance repair, new construction, or commercial roofing.

Research Methodology & Evaluation Criteria

CX Research Institute evaluated roofing contractors using a structured 100-point framework designed to reflect real-world client priorities rather than marketing claims alone. Key criteria evaluated included:

Service Scope & Roofing Expertise Transparency (25 points): Evaluates the breadth of roofing services disclosed on the company's website, including residential and commercial capability, storm and insurance restoration services, the range of materials and roof types serviced, and any manufacturer certifications or installer designations that indicate a verified skill and volume threshold

Operational Professionalism & Trust Signals (20 points): Evaluates disclosed business licensing or insurance status, years of continuous local operation, third-party accreditations such as Better Business Bureau standing, manufacturer partnership tiers, and other verifiable trust markers such as industry association membership

Client Experience & Booking Infrastructure (20 points): Evaluates how easily a prospective client can request an inspection or estimate, the number and clarity of contact channels offered, disclosed business hours including weekend or emergency availability, and the presence of tools such as online scheduling or instant estimators

Pricing Transparency & Value Positioning (20 points): Evaluates whether a contractor discloses free inspection or estimate policies, financing availability and terms where stated, workmanship or material warranty length and specificity, and general clarity around expected costs

Operational Infrastructure & Coverage (15 points): Evaluates documented physical presence in or near Mentor, the clarity and reasonableness of the stated service area, staffing or multi-office scale as publicly indicated, and disclosed storm or emergency response availability

The methodology emphasizes publicly verifiable information from firm websites, professional directories, third-party review platforms, and business information databases, with conservative scoring applied where evidence was limited or contradictory.

Key Findings: Local Presence and Certification Tier as Differentiators in a Fragmented Market

The research identifies physical proximity to Mentor as correlating loosely, though not perfectly, with composite score. Walker Roofing & Construction LLC, CRS Roofing LLC, and Powers Roofing & Exteriors all maintain direct Mentor street addresses, and two of the three rank in the top three overall, suggesting that local physical presence remains a meaningful, though not exclusive, factor in overall transparency and client-experience scoring.

Walker Roofing & Construction LLC emerged as the top-ranked contractor on the strength of a manufacturer certification tier above the market standard, paired with a workmanship guarantee roughly five times the typical one-to-two-year industry benchmark and a service menu covering both residential and commercial work. By contrast, Powers Roofing & Exteriors ranks highly for its emphasis on financing accessibility and a dense accumulation of manufacturer and association credentials, while Cornerstone Roofing and Siding distinguishes itself through platinum-tier certification and a technology-forward, drone-documented claims process despite operating roughly 25 miles from Mentor.

The report also finds that disclosure of licensing, insurance, and years-in-business information is inconsistent across the market, with some contractors publishing minimal operational detail. The report emphasizes that the best-fit contractor varies significantly by use case: a homeowner pursuing a straightforward residential re-roof has different priorities than a property manager coordinating a storm-damage insurance claim or a commercial building owner scoping a low-slope system replacement.

Use Case Recommendations

The report provides detailed recommendations by client profile:

Residential Re-Roofing: Walker Roofing & Construction LLC is recommended for its ten-year workmanship guarantee paired with CertainTeed Master Shingle Installer status, alongside Cornerstone Roofing and Siding for its Platinum Preferred certification and lifetime shingle warranty option

Storm and Insurance Repair: Thor Contractors is recommended for its detailed low-slope and photo-documentation process, Cornerstone Roofing and Siding for its drone-documented claims workflow, and Powers Roofing & Exteriors for its stated specialization in managing the full insurance restoration process

New Construction: Walker Roofing & Construction LLC is recommended for its combined residential and commercial service menu, alongside Thor Contractors for its detailed commercial low-slope system list spanning EPDM, TPO, PVC, modified bitumen, and built-up roofing

Commercial Roofing: Thor Contractors is recommended for its detailed commercial system specialization, alongside Walker Roofing & Construction LLC for its stated commercial roofing capability combined with a two-office operational footprint

Market Observations

Several critical patterns emerged across Mentor's roofing contractor landscape:

Certification Tier Variance: Owens Corning Preferred Contractor status appears among several competitors, while Cornerstone's Platinum Preferred tier and Walker's CertainTeed Master Shingle Installer designation represent a step above standard preferred-tier certification, indicating a meaningful differentiation point within an otherwise crowded credential field.

Transparency Inconsistency: Disclosure of licensing, insurance, and years-in-business information is inconsistent across the market, with several contractors declining to publish specific licensing or insurance details and at least one firm lacking nearly all standard transparency markers evaluated in this report.

Storm Services as Baseline Expectation: Storm and insurance-claim support has become a near-standard offering among established residential roofers in this market, appearing in some form across a majority of the contractors evaluated, suggesting homeowners should treat basic storm-damage documentation support as an expected baseline service rather than a differentiator.

Geographic Diversity of Providers: The market includes contractors headquartered at meaningfully varying distances from Mentor, from directly local firms to operators based 25 to 30 miles away, with implications for service responsiveness and emergency availability.

About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute is an independent research organization dedicated to providing objective, data-driven analysis of professional service providers across multiple industries. The Institute's mission is to help businesses and individuals make informed decisions through comprehensive research reports, comparative analyses, and rigorous evaluation methodologies. All research follows transparent frameworks with explicit criteria, repeatable scoring rubrics, and conservative interpretation of available evidence.

For more information about the Best Roofing Contractors in Mentor, OH research report, including detailed firm profiles, procurement checklists, and frequently asked questions, visit:

References



CX Research Institute. (2026). Best roofing contractors in Mentor, OH (2026): A research-based comparative analysis. Retrieved from

Walker Roofing & Construction LLC. (n.d.). Roofing contractor in Mentor, Ohio. Retrieved from

Cornerstone Roofing and Siding. (n.d.). Company website. Retrieved from

Coblentz Roofing. (n.d.). Company website. Retrieved from

Link Exteriors. (n.d.). Mentor service area. Retrieved from

Mentor Roofers. (n.d.). Company website. Retrieved from

Powers Roofing & Exteriors. (n.d.). Company website. Retrieved from

SK Roofing and Construction. (n.d.). Roofing company in Mentor, OH. Retrieved from

Thor Contractors. (n.d.). Company website. Retrieved from

21st Roofing Co. (n.d.). Roofing in Mentor, Ohio. Retrieved from CRS Roofing LLC. (n.d.). Company website. Retrieved from