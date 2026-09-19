The Mad Botter INC Connects Legacy Equipment And Software For Agriculture And Manufacturing Operations

MENAFN - GetNews)""Most of the businesses we work with do not need a technology overhaul. They need someone who can walk the floor, understand the real problem, and make the equipment and software they already own actually talk to each other. That is what we do, one concrete problem at a time." - Michael Dominick, Founder, The Mad Botter INC"The Mad Botter INC helps small and midsize manufacturers, commercial growers, and produce packers modernize their operations by integrating existing machines, software, and data rather than replacing them. Led by Coder Radio host Michael Dominick, the company draws on military contracting experience to deliver practical engineering solutions with a clear finish line.

Tampa, FL, USA - September 19, 2026 - The Mad Botter INC today announced its continued expansion of integration services designed for agriculture and manufacturing companies that need their existing systems to work together without the cost and disruption of wholesale replacement.

Founded by Michael Dominick, an English major turned technologist and longtime host of Coder Radio, The Mad Botter INC approaches operational challenges with what the team describes as a MacGyver mindset. Rather than pitching sweeping infrastructure overhauls, the company focuses on connecting the machines, software platforms, and data sources that businesses already rely on, filling gaps with practical engineering and applying artificial intelligence only where it delivers measurable value.

The approach resonates with a growing segment of the market. Owners, presidents, and operations leaders at small and midsize enterprises frequently face a common frustration: equipment from different eras and vendors that cannot communicate, manual data entry bridging disconnected software, and processes held together by workarounds that break under pressure. For companies that grow, pack, build, and ship products the rest of the economy depends on, these inefficiencies translate directly into lost time, wasted inventory, and compliance headaches.

The Mad Botter INC has already demonstrated its model at scale. The company built and now operates software for a large greenhouse produce operation, tying together packing equipment, warehouse workflows, inventory management, shipping logistics, and traceability systems into a cohesive platform. That engagement required the team to understand not just the technology stack but also the physical realities of perishable product moving through a facility where downtime has immediate financial consequences.

Military contracting experience informs the company's discipline and project structure. Every engagement begins with a clearly defined problem and ends with a clearly defined finish line. The team avoids open-ended consulting arrangements in favor of scoped projects that deliver working solutions within agreed timelines. This structure appeals to operations leaders who have grown skeptical of technology vendors that promise transformative outcomes without committing to specific deliverables.

Dominick's background bridges two worlds that rarely overlap. His years hosting Coder Radio gave him deep connections within the software development community, while his hands-on engineering work in agriculture and manufacturing grounded him in the physical constraints and regulatory requirements of those industries. He also serves as Vice Chair of IEEE's Florida West Coast Robotics and Automation Society chapter, contributing to the broader professional conversation about how automation can serve industries that have historically been underserved by enterprise technology vendors.

The company positions itself squarely against the prevailing trend of selling artificial intelligence as a standalone product. In its view, AI is a tool that belongs inside a larger solution, not a product category in itself. When a packing line sensor generates data that could predict maintenance needs, the value is not in the algorithm but in the integration work that connects that sensor to the maintenance scheduling system the crew already uses. This philosophy keeps projects grounded and outcomes measurable.

For commercial growers, produce packers, food processors, and manufacturers considering modernization, The Mad Botter INC offers an alternative to the binary choice between living with broken systems and ripping everything out to start over. The company's message is simple: most operations already own the pieces they need, and someone just has to make them work together.

About Us

The Mad Botter INC provides integration and engineering services for agriculture and manufacturing businesses, connecting existing equipment, software, and data into unified operational platforms. The company was founded by Michael Dominick, host of Coder Radio and Vice Chair of IEEE's Florida West Coast Robotics and Automation Society chapter, and draws on military contracting experience to deliver scoped projects with defined outcomes.

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