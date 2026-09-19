Ontiveros Contracting Earns Platinum General Contractor Of Appleton Recognition Amid Continued Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)"Platinum award for best General Contractor of Appleton Wisconsin sitting in front of an Ontiveros Contracting work truck."Ontiveros Contracting has earned Platinum recognition in the General Contractors category through CommunityVotes Appleton. Serving Appleton, the Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin, the residential contractor specializes in siding, garage construction roofing and exterior projects while continuing to invest in quality workmanship, field leadership and sustainable company growth.

APPLETON, Wisconsin - September 19, 2026 - Ontiveros Contracting has received Platinum recognition in the General Contractors category through CommunityVotes Appleton, marking a milestone for the Northeast Wisconsin residential construction company as it continues to grow its operations throughout the Fox Valley.

CommunityVotes provides residents with an opportunity to nominate and vote for businesses and services within their community. The 2026 Appleton campaign concluded with its winners announced in June CommunityVotes Appleton 2026

For owner Sal Ontiveros, the recognition represents more than a company milestone. He views it as recognition of the employees, customers and community relationships that have contributed to the company's growth.

“Receiving the Platinum recognition means a lot to us because it came from the community we work in every day,” said Ontiveros.“Our customers trust us with their homes, and our team is the one that has to deliver on that trust. I'm proud to see their work recognized.”

Ontiveros Contracting serves homeowners throughout Northeast Wisconsin, with residential construction work that includes siding, garage construction, roofing and other exterior projects.

As the company has grown, Ontiveros said much of its focus has shifted toward building repeatable construction processes, developing field leadership and creating an organization capable of growing without losing sight of workmanship or the people performing it.

“We want to build a company that can continue getting better as it grows,” Ontiveros said.“That means improving how we communicate with homeowners, how we manage projects and how we develop people within the company. Growth only matters if the experience improves with it.”

That philosophy is reflected in the company's statement,“Quality builds for our clients, quality life for our team.”

Ontiveros said the first half of that statement reflects the responsibility a contractor assumes when working on someone's home. The second reflects the company's goal of creating opportunities for employees to develop their construction skills, take on greater responsibility and build sustainable careers within the trades.

The CommunityVotes recognition comes as Ontiveros Contracting continues developing its residential construction operations and preparing for future growth.

“We're grateful to everyone who took the time to support us,” Ontiveros said.“We're proud of the recognition, but we're also aware that an award doesn't change the responsibility we have when we show up at someone's house the next morning. We still have to earn that customer's trust project by project.”

The CommunityVotes Appleton results and Ontiveros Contracting's profile can be viewed here:

About Ontiveros Contracting

Ontiveros Contracting is a Northeast Wisconsin residential general contractor serving homeowners throughout the Fox Valley and surrounding communities. The company performs residential construction with a focus on siding, garage construction, roofing and exterior projects. Ontiveros Contracting continues to develop its field leadership, construction processes and project-management systems as the company grows. Its company statement is,“Quality builds for our clients, quality life for our team.”