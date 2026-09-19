A Mind Of Spiritual Things: Faith, Revelation, And Hope Through Life's Trials

MENAFN - GetNews)"A Mind of Spiritual Things Revelation by Carolyn Green Westbrook"Prophetess Carolyn Green Westbrook Encourages Readers to Strengthen Their Faith in A MIND OF SPIRITUAL THINGS: REVELATION!!

Dallas, TX, USA - September 19, 2026 - In a world filled with uncertainty, challenges, and spiritual confusion, Prophetess Carolyn Green Westbrook offers readers a powerful message of faith, prayer, hope, and perseverance in her new book, A MIND OF SPIRITUAL THINGS: REVELATION!!

The book encourages believers to develop a“mind of spiritual things” and remain focused on God and His Word during difficult seasons. Across thirty chapters, Westbrook explores prayer, faith, long-suffering, peace, trust, joy, hope, spiritual understanding, repentance, hearing God's voice, maintaining a pure heart, restoration, and renewing the mind.

Drawing from Scripture and her own spiritual experiences, Westbrook reminds readers that trials and tribulations are part of life's journey, but faith can provide strength and hope. She encourages readers to trust God even when circumstances are difficult or His purpose cannot immediately be understood.

The book also calls readers toward spiritual renewal and restoration through prayer, repentance, reflection on God's Word, fellowship, service, and obedience.

With a passionate and deeply personal voice, A MIND OF SPIRITUAL THINGS: REVELATION!! challenges believers to examine their hearts, remain faithful, seek God continually, and stand firmly on biblical truth. Westbrook's ultimate message is one of perseverance and hope: regardless of what is happening in the world or in an individual's life, believers should never stop seeking God.

About the Author

Prophetess Carolyn Green Westbrook is a faith-based author whose writing reflects her commitment to prayer, Scripture, spiritual growth, and trusting God through life's trials. She hopes her work will inspire readers toward spiritual awakening, repentance, deliverance, and unwavering faith.

Available on

Amazon