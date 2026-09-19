MENAFN - GetNews) The Expert CFO reports that widespread burnout and demanding busy-season schedules are prompting experienced accountants to explore independent fractional CFO work. With 99% of accounting professionals reporting burnout and nearly half of public accountants working more than 50 hours per week during busy season, the firm says schedule control, client selection, and flexible pricing can make independent consulting an attractive alternative.

RALEIGH, N.C. - September 19th, 2026 - Burnout in accounting has moved from an occasional complaint to a near-universal experience. A widely cited survey by FloQast and the University of Georgia found that 99% of accounting professionals report experiencing burnout, with 24% reporting medium-high to high levels. More recent data shows the pattern holding steady: during the 2024-2025 busy season, 48% of public accountants reported working 51 to 60 hours per week, with an additional 19% working 61 to 70 hours and 12% logging more than 71 hours weekly. The Expert CFO says this level of sustained exhaustion is a primary reason experienced accountants are exploring independent CFO consulting as an alternative career path.

“When nearly every accountant in the profession reports burnout, that's not an individual problem - that's a structural one,” said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, Founder of The Expert CFO.“We hear from accountants constantly who love the work itself but can't sustain the hours, the seasonal compression, or the lack of control over their schedule. Independent consulting doesn't eliminate hard work, but it gives accountants back the control that traditional public accounting structurally doesn't allow.”

Why Burnout Is Driving Departures, Not Just Dissatisfaction

The Expert CFO says the data increasingly shows burnout translating directly into people leaving the profession, not just tolerating unhappiness in place. A 2023 Illinois CPA Society survey found that firms cited“too many hours leading to burnout” as the second most common reason employees were leaving, trailing only compensation. Separately, research shows accountants experiencing high burnout report significantly elevated turnover intention compared to their less-burned-out peers.

The consequences extend beyond individual wellbeing. Surveys have found a meaningful share of burned-out accountants report having to reopen and correct their own work due to errors - some multiple times in a single period - suggesting burnout isn't just a quality-of-life issue but one that affects the accuracy of the work itself.

“Burnout doesn't just make people miserable - it makes them worse at the job, and eventually it makes them leave the job entirely,” Alford said.“The profession loses that expertise instead of finding a way to keep it. Independent consulting is one of the few paths that lets an accountant keep using their skills without staying inside the structure that caused the burnout in the first place.”

Why the Fractional CFO Model Addresses the Specific Sources of Burnout

The Expert CFO says the structural features of independent consulting directly counter several of the most commonly cited drivers of accountant burnout:

Seasonal compression disappears. Much of public accounting burnout concentrates around tax season and year-end audit deadlines, when hours spike dramatically for a defined period. A CFO consultant serving multiple clients on staggered timelines and retainer relationships avoids the same all-or-nothing seasonal crunch.

Schedule control returns to the individual. Independent consultants set their own client load, their own hours, and their own capacity limits - a level of control largely absent in traditional firm structures, where staffing decisions and deadline pressure come from above.

Client relationships are chosen, not assigned. Consultants build their practice around the clients and industries they actually want to work with, rather than being assigned engagements based on firm-wide staffing needs.

Compensation scales with expertise, not billable hours alone. Independent consulting often shifts compensation away from a strict hours-based model toward value-based retainers, reducing the direct link between hours worked and income that drives much of the busy-season overwork in traditional firms.

“None of this means consulting is easy or that the hours disappear entirely,” Alford said.“What changes is who's making the decisions about those hours. An accountant setting their own client mix and schedule is in a fundamentally different position than one waiting to find out how bad this year's busy season will be.”

Why This Trend Is Accelerating

The Expert CFO says the shift toward independent consulting is being reinforced by remote work and flexible schedule expectations that have become table stakes for accounting talent generally, but which many traditional firms still struggle to offer at scale, particularly during peak season. As firms try to compete for scarce talent using compensation increases alone, without addressing the underlying hours and burnout problem, more experienced accountants are concluding that changing their income doesn't fix the actual issue.

“Firms have generally responded to the talent shortage by raising salaries,” Alford said.“That helps, but it doesn't touch the busy-season hours or the lack of schedule control that's actually driving the burnout. Accountants are increasingly recognizing that the fix isn't more pay for the same structure - it's a genuinely different structure.”

What The Expert CFO Recommends

Based on the patterns it sees among accountants exploring a transition, The Expert CFO recommends:

. Evaluate independent consulting specifically as a structural fix, not just a career change. The goal should be addressing the actual sources of burnout - schedule control, seasonal compression, client selection - not simply changing employers within the same firm model.

. Build a client mix deliberately, rather than accepting every available engagement, since one of the primary benefits of independent consulting is control over workload and client fit.

. Move toward retainer-based, value-driven pricing rather than replicating an hours-based billing model that recreates the same overwork incentives found in traditional firms.

. Plan the transition around reducing seasonal compression specifically, staggering client engagements and deadlines rather than defaulting into the same tax-season crunch independent practice can also fall into if not managed deliberately.

How The Expert CFO Supports the Transition

The Expert CFO's CFO training program is built specifically to help accounting professionals make the transition from traditional firm employment into independent CFO consulting, including guidance on building a sustainable client mix and retainer-based pricing model that avoids recreating the same burnout drivers found in public accounting. The program's lifetime training and support structure is designed to help accountants build a business around the flexibility and control that drew them to independent consulting in the first place.

“We work with a lot of accountants who are genuinely good at this work and genuinely burned out by how it's currently structured,” Alford said.“The goal of this transition isn't just a different job - it's a different relationship with the work itself, one where the accountant is actually in control of the pace and structure.”

About The Expert CFO

The Expert CFO provides comprehensive training and lifetime support to help accounting and finance professionals launch and grow their own CFO consulting firms. Founded by Dallas L. Alford IV, CPA, the company draws on decades of public accounting and CFO advisory experience to help consultants build businesses offering bookkeeping, CFO services, financial modeling, tax strategy, R&D tax credit, and cost segregation services to clients nationwide. The Expert CFO is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.