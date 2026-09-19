The Bath Remodeling Center Explains Why Fall Is A Great Time To Plan A Bathroom Remodel In Cary, Raleigh, Durham, And Surrounding Areas

MENAFN - GetNews) As summer winds down and homeowners begin looking ahead to the final months of the year, The Bath Remodeling Center is encouraging homeowners throughout Cary, Raleigh, Durham, Wake Forest, Apex, and surrounding areas to consider whether a bathroom remodel belongs on their fall home improvement plans.

Cary, NC - September 19, 2026 - September can be a convenient time to evaluate an outdated or inefficient bathroom, establish remodeling priorities, and begin planning a space that better meets the household's needs.

A successful bathroom remodel involves more than choosing new finishes. Layout, storage, lighting, accessibility, fixtures, and everyday functionality can all influence how well the finished space works. Starting the planning process in the fall gives homeowners an opportunity to carefully consider these details rather than making rushed design decisions.

Start by Identifying What Is Not Working

Before choosing tile, cabinetry, or fixtures, homeowners should consider what they would like to change about their existing bathroom.

Limited storage, an awkward layout, insufficient counter space, outdated fixtures, poor lighting, or a bathtub or shower that no longer fits the household's needs can all provide a starting point for the remodeling plan.

Creating a list of priorities can help homeowners distinguish between features that are essential and those that would simply be nice to have. This can also help guide decisions about the project's layout, materials, and budget.

Consider How the Bathroom Is Used Every Day

Bathroom design should reflect the people who use the space. A primary bathroom shared by two adults may have different requirements than a guest bathroom or a bathroom used by children.

Homeowners may want to consider whether they need additional vanity space, more storage, improved lighting, a larger shower, easier-to-maintain surfaces, or features that improve accessibility.

Thinking about daily routines can help create a finished bathroom that is not only attractive but also more comfortable and functional.

Explore Shower and Bath Options

The shower or bathtub is often a major component of a bathroom remodel. Some homeowners may prefer a spacious walk-in shower, while others may want to retain or add a bathtub.

Walk-in showers can incorporate features such as built-in niches, benches, handheld showerheads, glass enclosures, and low-threshold entries. Homeowners should consider available space, household preferences, accessibility needs, and long-term plans when deciding which configuration works best.

Plan Storage Into the Design

Storage can make a significant difference in how organized and functional a bathroom feels. Rather than treating storage as an afterthought, homeowners can incorporate it into the remodeling plan from the beginning.

Vanities with drawers, medicine cabinets, linen storage, shower niches, and other built-in solutions can provide dedicated places for toiletries, towels, cleaning supplies, and everyday necessities.

Thoughtful storage can be particularly valuable in smaller bathrooms where maximizing available space is a priority.

Choose Materials With Daily Life in Mind

Bathrooms are exposed to moisture, frequent cleaning, and everyday wear, so material selection should consider more than appearance.

Flooring, countertops, tile, cabinetry, and fixtures should be selected with durability, maintenance, and the household's lifestyle in mind. Homeowners may also want to consider how different materials work together visually so the finished bathroom has a cohesive design.

Use Fall to Start Planning Ahead

Bathroom remodeling requires decisions about design, materials, fixtures, scheduling, and construction. Beginning the process in September gives homeowners time to consider their options and develop a clear plan for the project.

For homeowners hoping to refresh their homes before the end of the year or make improvements heading into the new year, starting the conversation early can help establish realistic expectations for the scope and timeline of the remodel.

The Bath Remodeling Center provides professional bathroom remodeling services throughout Cary, Raleigh, Durham, Wake Forest, Apex, and surrounding areas. The company works with homeowners to transform outdated bathrooms into spaces designed around their individual style, functionality, and household needs.

Homeowners considering a bathroom renovation can contact The Bath Remodeling Center at (919) 467-0900 or visit TheBathRemodelingCenter to learn more about bathroom remodeling services.

About The Bath Remodeling Center

The Bath Remodeling Center specializes in bathroom remodeling for homeowners throughout Cary, Raleigh, Durham, Wake Forest, Apex, and surrounding North Carolina communities. The company helps homeowners update bathrooms with thoughtfully planned layouts, showers, tubs, vanities, storage, fixtures, finishes, and other improvements designed to enhance both appearance and everyday functionality.

For more information or to discuss a bathroom remodeling project, call (919) 467-0900 or visit TheBathRemodelingCenter.