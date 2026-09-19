Unleash Iphone 18 Underwater: Seatouch 6 Pro Brings Full Touchscreen Control To Variable Aperture And Dual Capture

MENAFN - GetNews) DIVEVOLK's sixth-generation housing preserves iPhone 18's new physical aperture, dual-camera recording, and cinema stabilization to 60 meters

ZHUHAI, China - September 19, 2026 - DIVEVOLK today announced that the SeaTouch 6 Pro, its sixth-generation full-touchscreen underwater smartphone housing, is fully ready for the newly unveiled iPhone 18 series. Rated IPX8 to 60 meters, the SeaTouch 6 Pro allows divers to operate the native Camera app and pro shooting tools underwater with bare fingers, keeping every imaging upgrade of the iPhone 18 active at depth.

The SeaTouch 6 Pro accepts phones up to 180.0 × 82.5 × 11.2 mm with a camera bump up to 17 mm. The newly released iPhone 18 Pro (150.0 × 71.9 × 8.75 mm) and iPhone 18 Pro Max (163.4 × 78.0 × 8.8 mm) fit comfortably within this envelope. This standardized cavity already covers iPhone 6 through iPhone 17 Pro Max, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Ultra-class flagships from Huawei, Xiaomi, vivo, and OPPO.

Variable aperture delivers macro depth of field and low-light control

The iPhone 18 Pro series introduces a mechanical variable aperture to its 48MP Fusion main camera, offering physical stops at ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8, and ƒ/4.0. For underwater imaging, this mechanical adjustment addresses two long-standing optical challenges:

In underwater macro photography, mounting wet macro lenses typically creates an extremely shallow depth of field where only a fraction of a millimeter is in focus. With full touchscreen access, divers can stop down to ƒ/2.8 or ƒ/4.0 directly on the display, expanding depth of field so that nudibranchs, pygmy seahorses, and anemonefish stay sharply rendered across their entire bodies.

At depths beyond 20 meters, inside wrecks, or during dusk dives where ambient light drops precipitously, opening the aperture wide to ƒ/1.48 gathers maximum light. This keeps ISO noise low while maintaining faster shutter speeds to freeze passing fish without motion blur. In shallow reefs and bright surface conditions, stopping down preserves highlight detail and captures defined sunbeams through the water column.

Adjusting this physical aperture requires sliding on-screen Pro Photo Controls. A button-only housing cannot reach these screen controls underwater; SeaTouch 6 Pro delivers the fluid touch required to dial in exact aperture values at 60 meters.

Dual Capture mode brings simultaneous diver reaction and marine life views

The iPhone 18 features Dual Capture mode, recording from both the 18MP Center Stage front camera and the 48MP Fusion rear camera simultaneously to produce picture-in-picture or synchronized dual-feed video.

For ocean storytellers and vloggers, Dual Capture transforms single-take documentation. The main camera records pelagics, whale sharks, or expansive reefs, while the front camera simultaneously records the diver's own expressions, mask-framed reactions, and ambient bubbles without requiring two cameras or manual post-production audio-video alignment. In dive training and safety drills, instructors can record students' buoyancy and finning trim while keeping the instructor's own hand signals and monitoring perspective in frame.

Activating Dual Capture and repositioning picture-in-picture windows underwater relies entirely on direct touchscreen interaction.

Cinema stabilization and smart tracking steady underwater footage

Water currents, surge, and swimming kicks introduce constant movement during dives. The iPhone 18's ultra-stabilized cinema video smoothing works with the SeaTouch 6 Pro's ergonomic balance to absorb surge and kicking vibrations, producing steady tracking shots without the bulk and drag of motorized underwater gimbals.

Smart Focus Tracking driven by the A20 Pro chip allows divers to tap subjects on screen, such as cruising green turtles or schooling jacks, keeping focus locked even through suspended particulates and bubbles. Pro Photo Controls further permit manual white balance calibration and real-time histogram checks underwater, pairing with DIVEVOLK snap-on red filters to restore natural reef colors.

All-day battery life removes deckside charging risks

Opening a housing on damp, swaying dive boats or liveaboards exposes seals to salt spray and causes interior fogging. With up to 45 hours of video playback battery life and the efficiency of the A20 Pro processor, the iPhone 18 supports full-day diving schedules of 3 to 4 tanks of intensive 4K 120fps and ProRes recording. The phone remains sealed inside the housing from morning departure to evening return, eliminating salt-mist condensation hazards.

Cavity dimensions provide room across smartphone generations

DIVEVOLK designs the SeaTouch platform around a standardized phone envelope rather than a single model. The 180.0 × 82.5 × 11.2 mm cavity and 17 mm camera clearance leave generous headroom above the largest current flagships, allowing new iPhone generations within this envelope to share the same housing. Phone-specific 3D-printed adapters position each model precisely between the optical port and the touch membrane.

Divers who upgrade to a new iPhone keep the same SeaTouch 6 Pro, the same wet lenses, and the same arm system.

A Bluetooth shutter provides the tactile trigger

The SeaTouch 6 Pro is a button-free housing. The iPhone's side button, volume keys, and Camera Control are sealed inside and are not used underwater; all input goes through the touchscreen. Divers who prefer a tactile trigger can add DIVEVOLK's Underwater External Shutter, which pairs over Bluetooth 5.4, is rated to 60 meters, and mounts on the housing clamp or on a dual-handle tray. The SeaTouch 6 clamp adds an inverted mounting point so the shutter can be run from a left-hand grip, bringing the iPhone's lenses closer to the seabed for macro and low-angle shots.

Lenses, filters and lights fitted to the iPhone camera cluster

The SeaTouch 6 Pro's modular mount connects the iPhone to DIVEVOLK's accessory range. The Expansion Clamp carries a six-section adjustable 67 mm adapter arm that centres a wet lens over any iPhone's camera cluster, and accepts a second arm so wide-angle and macro lenses can be mounted together. The second-generation Dome Lens with AquaLock technology covers both the main and ultra-wide cameras for split-level shots, with no repositioning between lenses. The Internal Red Filter sits inside the wide-angle lens barrel so the iPhone's ultra-wide keeps its full frame without black corners. Video lights, floating arms, a horizontal-vertical quick-switch mount and a macro screen magnifier build the rig out for reels, cinematic footage and close-up work.

At the surface, the iPhone's GPS and cellular signals pass through the housing for navigation and emergency calls. Underwater, the SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter carries the phone's signal from as deep as 30 meters for live streaming and video calls.

DIVEVOLK comment

“The iPhone 18 series pushes mobile imaging forward with variable aperture and dual recording, but at 60 meters underwater, those features only matter if you can control them,” said the DIVEVOLK Marketing & Communications team.“The SeaTouch 6 Pro full-touchscreen design ensures divers are actually operating their phone camera underwater rather than reducing it to a single-button recorder.”

“From physical aperture selection on the 48MP sensor to simultaneous dual-camera capture, every underwater imaging upgrade relies on direct touchscreen access.”

About SeaTouch 6 Pro

The SeaTouch 6 Pro is DIVEVOLK's sixth-generation full-touchscreen underwater smartphone housing, featuring a newly engineered sixth-generation patented flexible membrane rated to a 150,000-swipe durability standard, a restructured touch window with higher screen ratio for effortless edge-swiping, and full support for installed screen protectors. Built with engineered plastic, an aluminum protective frame, and 316 stainless steel, it is IPX8 certified to 60 meters with a triple-seal, button-free structure. Equipped with an integrated red filter and modular mounting system, it supports flagship smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, vivo, and OPPO.

About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK, headquartered in Zhuhai, China, is a global technology company specializing in underwater smartphone housings and diving accessories. The company designs and manufactures the SeaTouch 4 Max series and the new SeaTouch 6 Pro underwater smartphone housings and related accessories for diving, snorkeling, and underwater imaging.

The revolutionary SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter enables phones to receive signals at depths of up to 30 meters underwater, supporting features such as live streaming and video communication across multiple platforms. DIVEVOLK was honored as ScubaLab's Best Buy in 2024 and twice won the German dive award for Innovation, in 2024 and 2026.

DIVEVOLK products are sold worldwide through and authorized retailers. The company is committed to making underwater image creation affordable and accessible to every diver, marine researcher, and ocean communicator, and to advancing the technology that enables it.

Editor's Notes



Compatibility statements in this release describe the SeaTouch 6 Pro phone envelope (≤180.0 × 82.5 × 11.2 mm, camera bump ≤17 mm) and confirmed support for the iPhone 6 through iPhone 18 series. iPhone 18 production units have been verified against the internal cavity dimensions.

Features including variable aperture, Dual Capture mode, cinema video stabilization, Smart Focus Tracking, ProRAW, and ProRes are Apple's own iPhone capabilities, accessed through the touchscreen inside the housing.

The SeaTouch 6 Pro is a button-free housing. The iPhone's side button, volume keys, and Camera Control are not accessible while sealed inside; any native bare-phone underwater modes that remap the shutter to hardware volume buttons must be turned off before sealing the housing. A tactile shutter is available through the DIVEVOLK Underwater External Shutter. Product images are available on request from the DIVEVOLK media team.