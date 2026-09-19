MENAFN - GetNews)"Tyler Henn of Hennhouse Digital Growth Studio with guests at the Mic Drop Masters 2026 comedy fundraiser benefiting All In Or All Out Ministry in Cartersville, Georgia."Tyler Henn of Hennhouse Digital Growth Studio hosted a table at the Mic Drop Masters 2026 comedy fundraiser in Cartersville, Georgia on September 11. He was joined by Nathan Patterson of Onyx Counsel & Consulting and guests from The Children's Haven. Organizers reported the event raised more than $50,000 for All In Or All Out Ministry and its Redemption Village transitional housing project.

Cartersville, GA - September 19, 2026 - Tyler Henn, founder and CEO of Hennhouse Digital Growth Studio, hosted a table of guests at Mic Drop Masters 2026, a comedy fundraiser held September 11 at Georgia Highlands College in Cartersville, Georgia. The event benefits All In Or All Out Ministry, a Bartow County nonprofit that provides housing and reentry support. Organizers reported that the night raised more than $50,000.

Doors opened at 5:30 p.m. and the program began at 7 p.m. in the gym on the college's Cartersville campus. Eight community leaders performed stand up sets. None of the performers are professional comedians.

The lineup included Chris Bruton of Etowah Counseling, Regina Cox of Keller Williams Realty, Brendan Eldom of Shadelife, Kaylie Felices of Christina R. Jenkins LLC, McKenna Kauffmann of the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce, Justin Martin of All Star Roofing, Paul Rowell of Kenda Tires, and Steven Schumacher of Cartersville Bartow County Tourism. Logan Lewis, founder and CEO of Hammerhead Creations, served as emcee. Awards were presented for funniest comedian and for the performer who raised the most money.

Henn purchased a full table for the event. Nathan Patterson of Onyx Counsel & Consulting joined him, along with guests from The Children's Haven, a Canton nonprofit that serves children affected by abuse.

"Eight people who don't do this for a living got up on a stage for a cause," Henn said. "They did it so families around here can have a safe place to live. That's worth showing up for."

Proceeds from the event support Redemption Village, the ministry's tiny home community. The homes provide structured transitional housing while residents work, save money, and complete life skills and job readiness training. All In Or All Out Ministry founder Kevin Harris started the organization after his own recovery, and he has been sober for close to 14 years.

"Housing is more than shelter. It's a starting point for restoration," Harris said.

Henn said the table itself was part of the draw.

"Writing a check is one thing. Sitting in the room is another," he said. "You meet the people doing the work and you hear what they're up against. Nathan and I talk business all the time. The folks from The Children's Haven spend their days on kids who need help. Getting to laugh with all of them for a couple hours was a good night."

The event was Hennhouse's third community commitment in Cherokee and Bartow counties this year. The agency supported Pickleball With A Purpose earlier in 2026 and sponsored the Circle of Friends Sixth Annual Cornhole Tournament in Woodstock in August.

Table and sponsorship information for Mic Drop Masters is handled through All In Or All Out Ministry at givebutter/c/aiao-mic-drop-masters-2026.

About All In Or All Out Ministry

All In Or All Out Ministry is a faith-based nonprofit based in Cartersville, Georgia. The organization supports adults rebuilding after incarceration, homelessness, and addiction through transitional housing, mentorship, job readiness training, and financial education. Its Redemption Village project builds tiny homes for structured transitional housing in Bartow County.

More information is available at .

About Hennhouse Digital Growth Studio

Hennhouse Digital Growth Studio is a local SEO agency based in Marietta, Georgia. The company launched in 2026 and works with contractors and home service businesses across the Atlanta metro area. Its core method, called entity alignment, coordinates a company's Google Business Profile, website, and citations so search engines receive consistent information about the business. Hennhouse measures its work by tracked phone calls and form submissions rather than keyword rankings.

More information is available at .