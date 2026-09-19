MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Dow, EUR/JPY recover from multi-month lows as US natural gas slips

Technical analysis of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and EUR/JPY as they recover from multi-month lows while US natural gas futures are rejected from key resistance.

Open an online IG accoun Source: Bloomberg Technical analysis Trading Leverage trading Day trading CFD Investing

Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-09-18T10:07:44+0100 Macro Update

Asian stocks track Wall Street higher: MSCI's Asia-Pacific index climbed 0.8% after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posted their strongest session since early August, with US equity futures pointing to further gains while European shares were set for a slightly weaker open.

Bank of Japan raises rates in split decision: Policymakers lifted the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%, with two board members dissenting, sending the yen to around ¥157.20 per dollar and shifting focus to Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference.

Oil falls for a third consecutive session: Brent crude dropped 1.2% to around $103.50 a barrel as supply concerns eased and traders turned their attention to the next round of US-Iran diplomacy, helping to temper near-term inflation pressures.

Chipmakers rally on Nvidia outlook: Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and other Asian semiconductor stocks advanced after Nvidia delivered an upbeat outlook, lifting sentiment across the sector.

Treasuries retain overnight gains: The 10-year Treasury yield held around 4.93% in Asian trading after falling nine basis points in New York as weaker oil prices eased inflation concerns, with Australian and New Zealand government bonds following the move.

Triple witching comes into focus: More than $2 trillion in notional value of stock, index and futures options is due to expire on Friday, potentially increasing market volatility as investors reposition ahead of the expiries.

Dow Jones recovers

The Dow Jones Industrial Average found support at Wednesday's 51,192 three-month low with the 10 September low at 51,968 possibly being retested. Another potential upside target lies at the 22 July high at 52,516. More significant resistance sits between the 25 June high, late August and early September lows at 52,661-to-52,760.

A fall through this week's low at 51,192 would have bearish implications which may lead to the June trough at 49,914 being back in sight.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 14 September high at 52,756

Medium-term outlook: neutral while above the 16 September 51,192 low, a fall through which would turn the outlook bearish

Dow Jones daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView EUR/JPY rallies

EUR/JPY's recent bounce off this week's ¥177.37 low turned into a rally following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to raise interest rates to levels seen 31-years ago.

Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 17 September ¥178.47 low

Medium-term outlook: neutral while above the 14 September ¥177.37 low

EUR/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView US natural gas futures come off resistance

US natural gas futures have once more been rejected by their recent 285.7-to-286.5 resistance area and are seen slipping towards the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 273.5. If fallen through, the early-to-mid-August highs and the August-to-September support line at 270.1-to-268.7 may be revisited. Further down lies the 10 September low at 270.8.

A currently unexpected break through the key 285.7-to-286.0 resistance area would engage the 23 July high at 289.4, arise above which would eye the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 293.8.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the major 285.7-to-286.0 recent highs

Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bearish undertone while below the 23 July high at 289.4

US natural gas daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.