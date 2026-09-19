China FM Says Willing To 'Safeguard' Iran's Rights

MENAFN - Gulf Times) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing was willing to "safeguard" Iran's rights during talks with his counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, as Beijing seeks to mediate in Tehran's war with the United States is "willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with Iran, and safeguard Iran's legitimate rights and interests", Wang told Araghchi as they met in the Chinese capital.

"We encourage Iran and the US to stay rational and restrained," he added.

The talks come one week before an expected trip by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington, where he will meet US President Donald Trump, a top economic partner of Iran, has long sought a detente in the months-long conflict in the Middle East, which has at times spilled over into neighbouring countries.

"We do not wish to see regional tensions spilling over into Yemen and the Red Sea," Wang said.

Recent fighting that flared up in Yemen between government forces and the Iran-backed Houthis has displaced more than 100,000 people inside the country while thousands have fled abroad, according to the United Nations.

The war in Iran will be a closely watched topic at Xi's meeting with Trump, among other thorny issues ranging from trade to competition over artificial intelligence.

Beijing refuted this week US media reports that Chinese entities supplied Tehran with satellite images of a military base housing US troops in Jordan, before and after an Iranian strike killed three American soldiers has warned Beijing not to sell weapons to Iran, and Washington sanctioned three China-based satellite companies in May for enabling Iran's military operations.