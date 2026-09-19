'Seoul Will Not Deploy Troops For Military Intervention In Iran War'
Korea will not deploy troops to intervene militarily in the Iran war, President Lee Jae Myung said yesterday, following reports that Seoul was weighing a possible deployment to the Strait of Hormuz.
"There will be no involvement or intervention in the war. We will not deploy troops or military assets in that manner," Lee told reporters at a press conference at the presidential Blue House.
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