Irbid Chamber Of Industry Exports Rise 6.8% To $833.4 Million In First Eight Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Sept. 18 (Petra)-- Hatim Zaza - The number of certificates of origin issued by the Irbid Chamber of Industry since the beginning of the year through the end of August reached 10,680, the chamber's Director Nidal Al-Sadr said on Friday.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Sadr said the chamber's exports grew by 6.8 percent during the first eight months of 2026, reaching $833.4 million, compared with $780.4 million during the same period in 2025.

He noted that the leather and garment industries ranked first in terms of their contribution to the governorate's total exports, reaching $735 million. The food, agricultural, and livestock industries ranked second with $44.9 million, followed by the therapeutic and medical supplies industries, with exports exceeding $23 million.

The chemical and cosmetics industries ranked fourth, with exports exceeding $18 million, followed by the plastics and rubber industries at more than $5.7 million. The engineering, electrical, and information technology industries ranked sixth, with exports exceeding $2.4 million, while the construction industries recorded $2.4 million.

The packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies industries registered $922,000 in exports, followed by the mining industries at $222,000 and the wood and furniture industries at $106,000.

Al-Sadr said the United States topped the list of destinations for Irbid's industrial exports during the first eight months of the year, with shipments exceeding $561 million. The Netherlands followed with $35.6 million, Germany with $28.9 million, Saudi Arabia with $21.4 million, and Canada with $20 million.

Al-Hassan Industrial Estate accounted for the largest share of the chamber's exports, valued at $802 million, followed by Cyber City with exports exceeding $25.7 million and the chamber's head office with more than $5.9 million.

Al-Sadr stressed that the growth in the Irbid Chamber of Industry's exports during the first eight months of the year, despite economic and regional challenges, reflects the continued positive momentum of the industrial sector and its ability to maintain its presence in international markets amid changes in global trade.

He affirmed that the sector continues to maintain its production and export capabilities, adding that the results demonstrate the resilience of the industrial sector in the northern region and the ongoing efforts of industrial companies to enhance the competitiveness of their products, improve production processes, and expand into international markets.

He also highlighted companies' success in adapting to various regional and international challenges.

Al-Sadr said Jordan has provided a favorable industrial investment environment by streamlining procedures to maintain the competitiveness of Jordanian products. He added that the chamber is working with government agencies and partner institutions to open new markets and diversify export destinations.

//Petra// MF