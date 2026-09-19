Fair Weather Forecast Over 4 Days: JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 19 (Petra) – Weather on Saturday will be moderate in most areas and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be northwesterly, moderate in speed, and occasionally brisk.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will rise slightly on Sunday and the weather will remain substantially settled nationwide.

On Monday, temperatures will further rise and the weather forecast will remain primarily unchanged.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the weather will continue to be moderate almost nationwide and blistering in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with moderate northwesterly winds.

Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 29–14 C, while the level in northern mountains will stand at 24–13C, desert at 26–11 C, and plains at 30–14 C.

The JMD added that the mercury in Dead Sea and Gulf of Aqaba will stand at 37C, sliding to 22C and 23C at night respectively.

//Petra// AG