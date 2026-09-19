Jordan Condemns Houthi Attack On Saudi Arabia's Taif

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned a Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia's Taif, which killed one person, injured two others and caused material damage.

The ministry described the attack as a“blatant” violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security, stability and territorial integrity, as well as a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement on Thursday, ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali reiterated Jordan's absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia and full support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security, stability, resources, citizens and residents.

Majali also expressed condolences to the victim's family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

A Yemeni resident was killed and two people injured on Thursday after debris from a Houthi drone fell in Taif after it was intercepted and destroyed, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense said.

A Saudi citizen and a Pakistani resident were injured, with the Pakistani national in critical condition. The falling debris also caused material damage to several buildings and vehicles, the Civil Defense said.