Singapore Airlines Takes Top Spot In Skytrax World Airline Awards

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Singapore Airlines has been named the world's best airline at the 2026 World Airline Awards, reclaiming the top position as Skytrax announced its annual rankings at a ceremony in London on September 18.

The awards, organized by international air transport rating group Skytrax, are based on passenger feedback and cover more than 300 airlines. Often described as the“Oscars of the aviation industry,” the awards have been presented since 1999.

Singapore Airlines leads global ranking

Singapore Airlines moved into first place, followed by Qatar Airways and Cathay Pacific. ANA All Nippon Airways ranked fourth, while Turkish Airlines rounded out the top five.

The result puts Singapore Airlines back ahead of Qatar Airways, which had topped the previous year's ranking. Emirates, Air France, Hainan Airlines, Japan Airlines and Korean Air completed the top 10.

Singapore Airlines also secured several category awards, including World's Best Economy Class, while ranking among the leading carriers for first class, business class, premium economy, cabin crew, cleanliness and inflight entertainment.

Qatar, Cathay collect major honors

Qatar Airways, ranked second overall, won the World's Best Business Class Airline award for the 13th time. It also received awards for its Al Mourjan Business Lounge The Garden, best airline in the Middle East and best onboard Wi-Fi.

Cathay Pacific took third place overall and won World's Best Cabin Crew and World's Best First Class Airline Lounge. Its recently redesigned The Wing lounge at Hong Kong International Airport was recognized for its premium facilities and service.

Air France won three first-class awards, including World's Best First Class, while Turkish Airlines was named Europe's best airline and also won awards for business-class catering and Southern Europe.

Regional, low-cost winners

AirAsia retained the World's Best Low-Cost Airline title, extending its winning streak that began in 2010. Scoot was named the world's best long-haul low-cost carrier.

Bangkok Airways won World's Best Regional Airline for the 10th consecutive year. EVA Air received three awards, including World's Most Family Friendly Airline and World's Best Premium Economy Class.

Among regional honors, Ethiopian Airlines was named Best Airline in Africa for the seventh consecutive year, while Air Canada led North America and LATAM Airlines topped South America.

The awards also recognized airport lounges and airline alliances, with oneworld named World's Best Airline Alliance and Star Alliance retaining the Best Airline Alliance Lounge award for its Paris Charles de Gaulle facility.